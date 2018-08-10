Samsung Galaxy Note 9 pricing in Australia

Samsung and Australia's three carriers -- Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone Australia -- have unveiled their Galaxy Note 9 pricing alongside pre-orders from August 10 ahead of launch on August 24.

The Galaxy Note 9 costs AU$1,499 outright from Samsung for both models if pre-ordering the handset, after which the 512GB version will be priced at AU$1,799.

The handset features a 6.4-inch 2,960x1,440 quad HD+ Super AMOLED display; 6GB of RAM (LPDR4) with 128GB storage and microSD card slot up to 512GB or 8GB of RAM (LPDR4) with 512GB storage and microSD card slot (up to 512GB); a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor; a 4,000mAh battery; and Android 8 Oreo.

The device also comes kitted out with a rear dual camera with dual optical image stabilisation; a rear wide-angle 12-megapixel camera with super-speed dual pixel, autofocus, F1.5/F2.4; and a rear telephoto 12-megapixel camera with autofocus, F2.4, and 2x optical zoom with up to 10x digital zoom.

MINIMUM SPEND

Including handset repayments, the minimum spend per month for the new handsets on each telco are:

(Image: Corinne Reichert/ZDNet)

MAXIMUM DATA INCLUSIONS

If you make your choices based on the highest possible data inclusions:

(Image: Corinne Reichert/ZDNet)

Telstra

Under its new simplified plans, unveiled last month as part of the Telstra2022 strategy, the Galaxy handsets are available at the following price points from Telstra:

Galaxy Note 9 128GB: AU$122 for 3GB data; AU$129 for 10GB data; AU$134 for 30GB data; AU$139 for 60GB data; and AU$199 for unlimited data

Galaxy Note 9 512GB: AU$129 for 3GB data; AU$139 for 10GB data; AU$149 for 30GB data; AU$149 for 60GB data; and AU$199 for unlimited data

On Telstra's mobile-leasing plans, the phones cost:

Galaxy Note 9 128GB: AU$112 for 3GB data; AU$199 for 10GB data; AU$124 for 30GB data; AU$129 for 60GB data; and AU$199 for unlimited data

Galaxy Note 9 512GB: AU$119 for 3GB data; AU$129 for 10GB data; AU$139 for 30GB data; AU$139 for 60GB data; and AU$199 for unlimited data

Telstra is also throwing in a Samsung Tab A 8.0 -- as well as an automatic upgrade to the 512GB device -- for any customers pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

The top-end plans also include Peace of Mind data and one 12-month Foxtel Now starter pack, along with international roaming data and calls to various destinations.





Optus

Optus is offering the 512GB model for the same pricing as the 128GB model until August 23, with the phones costing:

To own: AU$95 for 2GB data; AU$100 for 5GB data; AU$105 for 20GB data; AU$115 for 40GB data; AU$132 for 100GB data; and AU$145 for 200GB data

To lease: AU$85 for 2GB data; AU$90 for 5GB data; AU$95 for 20GB data; AU$105 for 40GB data; AU$125 for 100GB data; and AU$145 for 200GB data

All Optus plans include unlimited calls and texts; the top four plans include unlimited international calls and texts to 35 countries; and the top three include international roaming ranging between 2GB and 6GB.

Optus also pointed to its content holdings of the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League, along with National Geographic; data-free streaming of Spotify, Google Play Music, and iHeartRadio; and AU$5 per month data streaming across Netflix, Stan, and ABC iView.

As of June 30, Optus had 10.2 million mobile customers across Australia.

Vodafone

Vodafone, which is currently sitting at 6 million mobile customers including Kogan and Lebara subs, is offering the 512GB model at the same pricing as the 128GB model until August 23, with the phones costing the following:

12-month plans: AU$159.91 for 2GB data; AU$169.91 for 20GB data; AU$184.91 for 40GB data; AU$184.91 for 80GB data; and AU$204.91 for 100GB data

24-month plans: AU$97.45 for 2GB data; AU$107.45 for 20GB data; AU$117.45 for 40GB data; AU$117.45 for 80GB data; and AU$137.45 for 100GB data

36-month plans: AU$76.63 for 2GB data; AU$86.63 for 20GB data; AU$98.13 for 40GB data; AU$98.13 for 80GB data; and AU$118.13 for 100GB data

Vodafone last month also launched its mobile Pass add-ons that allow for unlimited non-metered use of a selection of sites at 1.5Mbps.

At an additional AU$15 per month cost, Vodafone users can endlessly stream from Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Stan; for AU$10 each month, users can stream music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, and SoundCloud; endless data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterst can be purchased for AU$10 a month; and the text elements of Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, along with text and call parts of Viber, can be used at 1.5Mbps for AU$5 a month.

