Galaxy S10E, S10, and S10 Plus: How to pre-order and get the best deal

Samsung has unveiled a fresh slate of new smartphones. There's five different phones, but only three -- the Galaxy S10E, S10, and S10 Plus -- are available to pre-order now.

Those of you confused about how they differ should read ZDNet's helpful guide. If you've already figured out which model is best for you and now want to know how much it costs, how you can pre-order or buy it online, and whether there are any deals available for it, you've arrived at the right place. We've laid out everything you need to know below.

How much are the Galaxy S10E, S10, and S10 Plus?



Galaxy S10E

The S10E is the the so-called "budget" model this year. But we can't actually say it's cheap, as that's relative. It starts at $749.99 for 128GB of memory, for instance, and it goes up to $849.99 for 256GB of memory. That price gets you the same high-end CPU found in the other models, but also less RAM, a dual camera setup instead of a triple, a flat screen with no curved edge, and a standard fingerprint sensor on the power button.

Galaxy S10

The S10 is the middle child in Samsung's new trio. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor, curved edge screen, triple rear camera setup, and more. And it starts at $899.99 for 128GB of memory and goes up to $1,149.99 for the 512GB model.

Galaxy S10 Plus

The S10 Plus is the top-end option and the most expensive. It has a larger screen, bigger battery, dual selfie cameras (which means a double hole punch on the screen), and you can get it with a ton of memory. It starts at $999.99 for 128GB of memory, but there's also a 512GB model for $1,249.99 and a huge 1TB model for $1,599.99.

When can you buy the Galaxy S10E, S10, and S10 Plus?

You can now pre-order all three phones. Pre-orders opened Thursday, Feb. 21 at 12:01am ET. They will ship from Friday, March 8, which is also when the phone becomes available to purchase directly from retail stores and carriers.

How to pre-order the Galaxy S10E, S10, and S10 Plus



The easiest way to pre-order is from Samsung. You can use Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app on an Android device to order an unlocked model or carrier-specific model. However, if you'd like to explore your options, we've provided some links below so you can easily purchase through whichever retailer or carrier you prefer.

We suggest you buy your phone unlocked, as you'll be able to use it with any carrier.

Galaxy S10E

Pre-order from: Amazon | AT&T | Best Buy | Costco | US Cellular | Sam's Club | Samsung | Spectrum Mobile | Sprint | Target | T-Mobile | Verizon | Walmart | Xfinity

Galaxy S10

Pre-order from: Amazon | AT&T | Best Buy | Costco | US Cellular | Sam's Club | Samsung | Spectrum Mobile | Sprint | Target | T-Mobile | Verizon | Walmart | Xfinity

Galaxy S10 Plus

Pre-order from: Amazon | AT&T | Best Buy | Costco | US Cellular | Sam's Club | Samsung | Spectrum Mobile | Sprint | Target | T-Mobile | Verizon | Walmart | Xfinity

How to get free Galaxy Buds with your pre-order



If you pre-order the S10 or S10 Plus by March 7, Samsung will give you a free pair of its new wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds. That's a $130 value. To take advantage of this offer, download the Shop Samsung app, register your purchase, and Samsung will ship your Galaxy Buds. This promotion is valid no matter where you buy your new Galaxy device.

Best Galaxy S10E, S10, and S10 Plus deals

Here are the best deals each of the major US carriers and US retail stores are currently offering on the S10E, S10, and S10 Plus, along with some of their fine print.

US carriers

AT&T | View AT&T's offer here

If you buy an S10E, S10, or S10 Plus from AT&T, you can get an S10E for free, but you need to open a new line and you'll be paid back the value of the free phone in monthly credits. AT&T has the S10E starting at $25 per month, while the S10 starts at $30 per month and the S10 Plus starts at $34 per month -- all over 30 months on AT&T Next.

Sprint | View Sprint's offer here

If you buy a S10 or S10 Plus from Sprint, you can get a free $750 S10E. The catch? One of these models has to go on a new line of service, and you need to enter an 18-month lease. Sprint has the S10E starting at $32 per month, while the S10 starts at $38 per month and the S10 Plus starts at $42 per month -- all over 18 months with Sprint Flex.

T-Mobile | View T-Mobile's offer here

If you have a trade-in, you can get the S10E at half off and up to $390 off the purchase of an S10 or S10 Plus when you open a new line and pay over 36 months. That works out to $21 per month for the S10E with nothing down, $23 a month for the S10 with $99 down, and $23 a month for the S10 Plus with $199 down.

Verizon | View Verizon's offer here

Verizon is offering a free $750 Galaxy S10E when you order a S10 or S10 Plus. You need to open new line of service, and Verizon will pay for the phone over 24 months. Still, this is effectively a buy-one-get-one-free promo. As for your monthly payment for the model you bought, here's how that breaks down: The S10E starts at $32 per month, the S10 starts at $38 per month, and the S10 Plus starts $42 per month -- all over 24 months.

Xfinity Mobile | View Xfinity's offer here

Xfinity will give new customers a $250 Visa gift card if they port their number before April 7.

Retailers

Best Buy | View Best Buy's offer here

Best Buy is offering up to $650 off an S10 with an eligible trade-in device.

Sam's Club | View Sam's Club's offer here

If you pre-order from Sam's Club, you will get a $100 gift card for the S10E or a $200 gift card for the S10 and S10 Plus (with carrier activation).

