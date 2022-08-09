At just $299, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is an absolute steal. It features a 108MP rear camera combined with three additional cameras to make capturing moments on your phone better than ever. With its 6.8-inch QLED screen with scene optimization, you can stream, work, and play with incredible picture quality.
This phone doesn't go on sale often, so get it while the deal still lasts. Samsung is offering it unlocked for $299 with an eligible trade-in -- or you can apply a special carrier offer from Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T on Samsung's site and still get it for $299 with a trade.
The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with 8 or 12GB of RAM storage. Though the battery is not as powerful as its Apple counterpart, the 5,000mAh battery uses intelligent technology to know when to save power.
Keep in mind Samsung is expected to announce a range of new phones and flagship devices on Aug. 10 at Unpacked 2022 -- including new foldable phones, new smartwatches, and even an updated pair of wireless earbuds. ZDNet will cover the event live, and we'll bring you the latest deals on Samsung's devices as we spot them.