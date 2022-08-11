Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Motorola Razr 2022: Preorder the Flip or wait for the Razr?

The foldable smartphone market is still a relative infant compared with the more mundane, glass-rectangle smartphone market. In that relatively short lifetime, Samsung has dominated the foldables space, particularly in the US, where Chinese smartphone makers like Huawei and Honor are banned. However, there's been one standout competitor across these first few generations, and it bears a familiar name for those of us who remember when flip phones were a thing the first time around. The company is Motorola, and the phone is its revived Razr foldable smartphone.

This year's model, the Motorola Razr 2022, takes aim squarely at Samsung's Z Flip 4 by using a nearly identical processor and memory config, as well as a camera array that looks superior, at least on paper. While Samsung's Z Flip and Z Fold continue to dominate ZDNet's best foldable phone rankings, it's well worth taking a look at this new entrant to see if you should preorder the Z Flip 4 or hold off until Motorola provides a solid release date and a pricing schedule for the US market.

We've got all of the specs for both models, as well as an educated guess at how their comparative pricing will shake out in the US.

By the time you're done reading this piece, you should know whether it's time to spend your cash on a Z Flip 4 right now or bide your time to give Motorola a shot at putting a new Razr in your pocket.

Specifications

Motorola Razr 2022 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Display (main screen) 6.7-inch P-OLED with 144Hz refresh rate running @ 1,080x,2400 (393 ppi) 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate running @ 1,080x2,640 (426 ppi) Display (cover screen) 2.7-inch G-OLED running @ 573x800 1.9-inch Super AMOLED running @ 260x512 Dimensions (unfolded) 167x79.8x7.6mm 165.2x71.9x6.9mm Weight 200g 187g Cameras 50MP wide, 13MP ultrawide, 32MP front 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP front Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Memory and storage 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB | 12GB RAM with 512GB 8GB RAM with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 3,500mAh 3,700mAh Durability Splash-proof IPX8 Software Android 12 One UI 4.1.1 over Android 12 Colors Black Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, Blue, Bespoke Price ~$900 (per current conversion rate) Starting at $999

You should wait for the Motorola Razr 2022 if...

1. Camera quality is a major factor in your smartphone shopping

While the Z Flip 4 and Motorola Razr 2022 are in virtual lockstep across many of their respective tech specs, one of the biggest differentiators is the Razr 2022's camera array. The Z Flip 4's external shooters both come in at 12MP. Moto's entrant in this race bumps its wide-angle shooter to 50MP and its ultrawide to 13MP. Meanwhile, its selfie cam is 32MP, while the Z Flip 4's is only 10MP.

There are many other factors that go into determining the ultimate quality of a smartphone's photo and video output (such as light collection, lens quality, and post-processing). But that difference does confirm the Razr 2022 will at least capture far more raw pixels.

Motorola

2. You're a fan of the Razr's nostalgic design aesthetic

Motorola's refreshed, foldable Razr line has never made any secret about its intention to lean heavily on nostalgia. For someone like me who lusted after the original Razr flip phone while lugging around a bulky LG model, the name still tickles a bit of envy in the back of my mind. The newer, smarter Razr might not quite match its predecessor's thinness, but it still has something of that same flair with its sharp lines and external display layout.

3. You want a potentially cheaper clamshell foldable

Though Motorola has not yet announced pricing or a release date for the Razr 2022 in the US, it has announced that the device's pricing will start at 5,999 RMB (the Chinese currency). Using current conversion rates, this translates to about $890. That would put the launch price at just over $100 less than the Z Flip 4 and well below the $1,400-plus the previous-generation Razr launched at. If this holds true, it would be particularly impressive given the internal specs.

Meanwhile, the Z Flip 4 starts at $999, but early adopters currently can take advantage of several promotional offers and discounts that drop the price considerably. Unfortunately, they likely will no longer be available for comparison by the time the Razr 2022 is up for preorder.

You should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 if...

1. You want to grab your first foldable (or upgrade) right now

Samsung's competitor in this race went up for preorder on Aug. 10, and is expected to begin reaching store shelves and consumers on Aug. 26. While customers in China have a firm preorder and launch date for the Razr 2022, US customers don't. This means you could be in for a monthslong wait if you choose the Razr 2022. Those who currently have a functional, modern smartphone may be willing to wait for more info, but those with more immediate needs will likely want to go team Samsung, especially to take advantage of ongoing carrier and Samsung deals.

2. A robust warranty and advanced tech support are must-haves for you

Samsung revealed at its Unpacked 2022 event that all customers preordering the Z Flip 4 would receive one free year of Samsung Care Plus. This brings with it access to perks like 24/7 support from a live Samsung expert, as well as warranty protection for accidental damage, battery replacements, and more. While it's entirely possible that Motorola will offer a similar promotion to US customers, the company has maintained a sparser presence in the States since its acquisition by China-based Lenovo. Meanwhile, Samsung has been expanding its US-based support presence for several generations to make it easier for customers to receive repairs and replacements.

The four standard Galaxy Z Flip 4 colors. Image: Samsung

3. You like a more colorful handset

Samsung has always marketed the Z Flip line as a family of fashion-conscious phones. With the fourth iteration, the company really went all out to help buyers make their specific Z Flip 4 their own.

Not only does the handset come in four off-the-shelf colors (Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, Blue), but it's also available in a new "Bespoke" edition that lets you choose from five different colors for the front and back body panels, with support for mixing and matching, and three different shades for the metal frame.

It's worth noting that acquiring one of these customized units raises your delivery time frame to "three to four weeks," but that's likely a small price to pay if the look matters to you.