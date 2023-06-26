Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 rumored to be 50% more durable than Flip 4

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you haven't checked out the latest generations of foldable smartphones, I highly encourage you to do so -- these aren't your parents' flip phones. Makers like Google, Samsung, and, yes, Motorola are behind reviving the foldable with improved smarts, design, user interface, camera, and, increasingly, durability.
As we near Samsung's next Unpacked event in July, rumors are growing about what new features the latest models of the company's foldables will have. But aside from improved camera and battery life, durability is the one thing that stands out with foldable phones, especially as these devices are more prone to wear and tear than other smartphones.
Also: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: 8 ways to get the most out of the cover screen
According to some leaked rumors, the durability of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is 50% better than that of its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which was launched in 2022.
Foldables should be built to withstand frequent folding and unfolding, whether done with kindness or with a flair for the dramatic, if you catch my drift. Aside from frequent folding, these phones should also withstand impact to prevent the screens from shattering against each other if dropped while in clamshell mode.
Samsung is reportedly building the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the durable glass incorporated into the Galaxy S23 series launched at the beginning of the year.
Also: Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro: Who did it better?
Improved durability hinges on an upgraded flex, and the rumor is that Samsung's Flip 5 will have a 30% improved Flex Mode over the Flip 4.