Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 4: Should you upgrade?
Smartphones keep getting larger and larger, and so does our dependency on them. What initially was used only for phone calls is now used to do everything from sending work emails, streaming videos, creating social media content, playing games, and more.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold line packs the screen size of a tablet into the portability of a smartphone, giving users the best of both worlds, especially for multi-tasking and productivity nuts.
Also: How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Tab S6 and more
If you are deciding between the just-announced Galaxy Z Fold 5 and last year's Z Fold 4, here is a guide to help you pick between the two and whether or not the former is worth the upgrade.
Specifications
Galaxy Z Fold 5
Galaxy Z Fold 4
Display
|External: 6.2-inch AMOLED, Internal: 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz
External: 6.2-inch AMOLED, Internal: 7.6-inch AMOLED 120Hz
Weight
253g
263g
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|RAM/Storage
|12GB RAM with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|12GB RAM with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|Battery
|4,400mAh
|4,400mAh
|Camera
|50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto, 4MP front (inner), 10MP front (outer)
|50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto, 4MP front (inner), 10MP front (outer)
|Colors
|Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Gray and Blue
|Phantom Black, Beige, Graygreen, Burgundy
|Price
|Starting at $1,799
|Starting at $1,719
You should buy the Galaxy Z Fold 5 if...
1. Portability is a major buying factor
The Galaxy Z Fold 4's clamshell design left a gap between the upper and bottom halves of the display, which not only let unwanted debris into the phone but also made it less compact to hold
Also: Every new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 feature (and what hasn't changed)
To address these issues, the Z Fold 5 has a gapless design that closes completely flush when folded. This helps the phone fit more comfortably in your pocket or other small spaces.
In addition, the Z Fold 5 is lighter and thinner, making it ideal for taking everywhere with you without weighing your pocket, purse, or hand down. By reducing hand fatigue, the Z Fold 5 can be used for longer.
2. Better performance and battery life
The Z Fold 5 sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a big upgrade from the Z Fold 4's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. With the newer chipset, expect an improvement in the phone's overall performance, from battery efficiency to camera captures, as proven with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Although the Z Fold 5 has the same battery and camera array as its previous model, the incorporation of this new processor will help improve both aspects. We'll put it to the test in the full review.
3. Multitasking is a priority
The Android 13 software found in the Z Fold 5 gives the phone some serious productivity upgrades, especially in terms of multi-app usage. With the latest OneUI software, there's wider support for gesture navigations that ease the transition from multiple active windows.
Also: Samsung just fixed its most important Galaxy Z Fold accessory, and I'm sold
For example, sliding in from the corner of the screen prompts a split-screen effect, you can drag and drop apps from the Taskbar, and the Taskbar itself can now hold four windows at a time.
You should buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4 if...
1. You want a less expensive foldable
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is still a solid phone-to-tablet alternative. Although it doesn't have the latest processor or software, its hardware is mostly the same, including the rear camera system, display sizes, and battery. The biggest advantage of it not being the latest model is that it will likely decrease in price, especially as retailers make room for the flashier new kid on the block.
Review: Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a high-priced ticket to productivity bliss
If you are okay with dealing with a slightly heavier and thicker foldable that doesn't close flush, then save yourself some money and stick with the tried and true Z Fold 4 instead.
