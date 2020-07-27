Samsung gears up for Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event with a teaser video

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Samsung on Monday posted a video to its YouTube channel. The company is calling the short teaser "Trailer #1" -- presumably because we'll see more trailers in the days leading up to its Aug. 5 Unpacked event.

The video doesn't show much, outside of some random S Pen stylus testing, along with text promising exclusive access to developers, designers, and innovators.

But then, just before the clip ends, there's a brief photo that appears to show the silhouette of five different products. Five -- unannounced -- products. A screenshot of that moment is at the top of the post.

See them? Here's what we think they are: Starting on the top left, there's an outline of a tablet, likely the Galaxy Tab S7. Just below that, is what appears to be with the Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds. The Galaxy Watch 3 appears to the right of the earbuds, followed by a foldable phone, probably the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Finally, there's what's sure to be the Note 20, complete with an S Pen leaning against it.

Samsung has already confirmed it will announce five products at Unpacked when it kicks off at 10am ET on Wednesday, Aug. 5. The virtual event will be accessible on Samsung's site, and we'll have full coverage as it unfolds.