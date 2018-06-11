Samsung unveils new memory modules aimed at enterprise and cloud server applications

Samsung becomes the first to market with 16-gigabit monolithic 64-gigabyte DDR4 RDIMM (registered dual in-line memory module), and HPE is quick to combine these with AMD's EPYC 7000-series processors in the ProLiant DL385 Gen10 server.

So what's exciting about new memory? After all, at 64-gigabyte thee modules don't increase memory density for servers.

Well, first off, RDIMM offers significant benefits over traditional LRDIMM (load-reduced DIMM) solutions. According to Samsung, the 16Gb 64GB RDIMM offers a significant performance boost compared to 8Gb modules, with speeds hitting 2666MT/s. And Samsung is expecting this performance to improve over time.

On top of that, a single 64GB RDIMM consumes 19 percent less power compared using two 32GB RDIMMs.

In the run-up to this announcement ZDNet had the chance to talk with Tom Lattin, vice president of HPE Mass Market Platforms, Options, and Software, and he detailed how switching from 64GB LRDIMMs to 64GB RDIMMs in a ProLiant DL385 Gen10 server could lower power consumption by as much as 54 percent, and reduce the actual power consumption of a fully-loaded server by as much as 115 Watts.

While no prices have been set by Samsung for the 64-gigabyte DDR4 RDIMMs, the company says that they will be cheaper than existing LRDIMMs, and that this, combined with the lower on-going costs, will make them very attractive to customers in the Big Data, high-speed mobility, IoT, deep learning, AI and cloud-native technologies businesses.

And, as would be expected given the strong relationship between HPE, AMD, and Samsung, that the HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 server running AMD EPYC 7000-series processors will be the first major server platform in the industry qualified to run the new Samsung RDIMMs, allowing for up to two terabytes of RAM in a two-processor, 32-DIMM configuration with the 16Gb, 64GB solution, and making this a fantastic solution for workloads such as virtualization and software defined storage.

"HPE has a long history of selecting and collaborating with strong strategic partners to deliver innovative technology that enables our customers to more rapidly bring to market new products and services," said Lattin. "By featuring Samsung's market-leading 16Gb 64GB RDIMMs on HPE ProLiant DL385 and ProLiant DL325 Gen10 servers based on the AMD EPYC processors, Samsung, AMD, and HPE are partnering to advance the state of the art for higher performance with lower TCO, addressing the demands of today's leading applications."

Not exciting enough for you? Well, there's more. Samsung said that soon it will begin sampling 16Gb-based 256GB DIMMs, which would expand the memory capacity for a 2P server to as much as 8TB.

So watch this space.

