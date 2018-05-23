Next-generation 'A12' iPhone processors enter production

The next generation iPhone processor based on 7-nanometer architecture has entered production, claims a Bloomberg report.
See also : Apple's next iPhone (aka iPhone 11): Specs, pricing, rumors, release date, more
The processors, likely to be called the A12, are reported to be at the mass-production stage at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the manufacturing partner that Apple has been using for its processors since parting ways with Samsung.
These chips, which are designed in-house by Apple, will be headed to the iPhones that are set to replace the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus.
The switch to the smaller 7-nanometer architecture from the 10-nanometer architecture currently used for the A11 Bionic chip should not only give Apple a performance boost, while at the same time giving the chips a much-appreciated power efficient increase.
Even though Apple isn't the only company working on 7-nanometer mobile chips - both Samsung and Qualcomm are working towards this architecture, as is probably Huawei - it's likely that the new iPhone line up will be the first to market with these chips.
It's expected that Apple will launch three new iPhones come this fall, in three different screen sizes, with the two higher-end devices running OLED displays:
- 6.5-inch OLED
- 5.8-inch OLED
- 6.1-inch LCD
Pricing of the new iPhone line is rumored to run from $849 to $1,199.
