Samsung produces 1TB eUFS memory for smartphones

(Image: Samsung)

Samsung Electronics has begun mass production of its one-terabyte embedded memory aimed at smartphones, the company has announced.

The new 1TB eUFS 2.1 will allow smartphones users to enjoy storage capacity levels comparable to that of a premium notebook without the need for additional memory cards, the South Korean tech giant said.

The new memory will almost certainly be in the upcoming Galaxy S10 -- to be unveiled on February 20 -- as well as in the flagship phones of other manufacturers.

Samsung introduced 512GB internal memory for its phones that were launched last year. It began mass producing 512GB eUFS in November 2017 ahead of the launches.

The new 1TB eUFS 2.1 has the same package size (11.5mm x 13mm) and is made by combining 16 stacked layers of 512-gigabit V-NAND flash memory and a controller.

It also has up to 1,000 megabytes per second in sequential read speed and random read speech of 58,000 IOPS.

The high random speed will allow for fast, continuous shooting at 960 frames per second to take advantage of multi-camera capabilities on smartphones.

The company added that it will expand production of eUFS with 512GB at its Pyeongtaek plant in South Korea during the first half of 2019 to meet strong demand.

It is also selling 256GB eUFS aimed at automobiles.

Samsung, the world's largest memory chip maker, has enjoyed record profits from incredibly high demand for the past two years but profits fell in the fourth quarter last year from lowered demand.

