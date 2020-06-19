Samsung to supply 5G equipment to Canada's Telus

Samsung Electronics has been chosen as a 5G network infrastructure partner for Canadian telco Telus, the South Korean tech giant said on Friday.

It is the fourth new order Samsung has won for providing 5G equipment outside of South Korea in the past seven months.

In March, the company won its first network equipment deal outside of South Korea in New Zealand. It will be supplying equipment for Spark's 5G network this year. Prior to that, it won an order from US Cellular in February and another for Canadian telco Videotron back in December.

The order from Telus will lay the "groundwork for Samsung's presence as one of the primary telecom vendors in Canada", the South Korean tech giant said.

Telus said it would roll out 5G to Vancouver, Montréal, Calgary, Edmonton, and the Greater Toronto Area as part of its first wave, and that it intends to be in 26 other markets by the end of the year.

Telus customers currently do not have to pay extra for 5G connectivity.

Samsung's announcement comes after Telus, earlier this month, said Ericsson and Nokia were chosen as the vendors that would build its 5G networks. Huawei was conspicuously absent.

See also: Canadian major telcos effectively lock Huawei out of 5G build

Samsung was also a major vendor for South Korean telcos SK Telecom, KT, and LG Uplus in their rollout of 5G networks in 2019, which went live in April of that year.

It is also a supplier of 5G equipment to US carrier Sprint and Japanese telco KDDI.

The company has previously said it was aiming for 20% global market share in telecom equipment by 2020.

At the same time, Samsung owns the biggest number of 5G patents in terms of those granted by at least one of the offices in the US, Europe, or the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), numbering 1,728, according to a joint study done in January by the Technical University of Berlin and intellectual property research firm Iplytics.

