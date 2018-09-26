Save 40% on this super tiny and modern Bluetooth earbud

Remember the first Bluetooth headsets?

When they emerged 15 years ago, they were very popular, but also large and almost like hearing aids in design. Their initial appeal waned a bit, in part because of how they looked.

Now, however, you can get them in a variety of styles, and one of the best-looking ones we've seen yet is the FocusPower F10 Mini Bluetooth Earbud. It's even on sale right now through Amazon for $15.59 with the promo code GGQXNCDQ. That's the lowest price to date.

(Image: FocusPower/Amazon)

The F10 Mini is incredibly tiny and modern in design.

If you've watched sci-fi shows like The First, you'll want this gadget. On that series, characters in the not-so-distant future often insert a tiny bud into their ears to do everything from summon holograms of other people or use voice commands to get things done. While we're not quite there yet in terms of tech, you can at least get the look down with F10 Mini.

It's totally wireless and allows you to make or answer calls while on the go. You can also listen to music or podcasts with it. So, if you've been interested in Apple's $159 AirPods -- or wireless earbuds in general -- you can skip those and save yourself hundreds of dollars by getting the FocusPower F10 Mini Bluetooth Earbud instead.

This discounted model on Amazon is currently 40 percent off its normal price of $25.99. And it even comes with a zipper case and magnetic USB charger. It's perfect for those of you who want to wear a discreet headset in the office that'll enable you to make calls and get work done -- without looking like a dork straight out of the early 2000s.

