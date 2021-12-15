Save almost $100 off a portable second monitor and turbocharge your productivity

StackCommerce

Few things can boost your productivity faster than having a second monitor. For instance, you can be adding a bit of flair to that new presentation on one screen for as long as it takes while going about your usual business with e-mails and spreadsheets on another. Yet, while that's not really an uncommon setup for a desktop computer, it's rare to see anyone utilizing an extra monitor on the go with a laptop. And it's almost unheard of with mobile devices.

Not only is that a shame, but it's also no longer necessary when the Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus: Portable Dual-Screen Laptop Monitor can give you everything you could ask for from a second display. Best of all, you can use coupon code GREEN20 to get one for just $239.99 during our Green Monday sale instead of the usual $339, saving you almost $100.

The DUEX Plus is an extremely user-friendly plug-and-play monitor that is compatible with all laptops, as well as mobile devices such as the Nintendo Switch. It features a somewhat larger 13.3" screen that is a welcome addition whether you're teaching, gaming, presenting, or simply multitasking. Plus, it's 40% slimmer and 30% lighter than previous models, so it's more than portable enough to take anywhere.

You won't believe the features it offers for your convenience. The DUEX Plus can slide to either side of your default screen, and it has auto-rotation to sense the orientation you're working with, adjusting accordingly. It also accepts hybrid signals, allowing for ultra-fast transmission of videos.

The monitor includes two USB-C slots, as well as a versatile lid that serves three purposes. When the monitor is not in use, it acts as a protective cover. But it can also be used as a prop stand when you're working in portrait mode and to magnetically attach the monitor to the back of your laptop.

The display itself has a full HD 1080p resolution that shows your files, videos, and photos in much better detail. The DUEX Plus also has an Eye Care Mode that will reduce the amount of harmful blue light you're exposed to. It's no wonder the DUEX Plus is rated an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars on GforGadget.com.

Don't miss this chance to use coupon code GREEN20 to get a Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus: Portable Dual-Screen Laptop Monitor for just $239.99 during our Green Monday sale.