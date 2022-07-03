Save an extra 20% off this child-friendly 3D printer with this 4th of July coupon

StackCommerce

In the right hands, 3D printers can create everything from replacement organs to prosthetic limbs. It's easy to see why they've become the favorite toy of tech-minded makers, but now they can become everybody's favorite toy thanks to Toybox, a 3D printer that kids can use to create their own toys. It's a potentially limitless source of fun and creativity that's already on discount, but ZDNet readers can get it for an extra 20% off as part of a sitewide 4th of July sale.

If you're an avid Shark Tank viewer, you might remember this printer from its appearance in season 10. Back in 2019, the creators of Toybox impressed judges and landed an investment deal from entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary. Since then, their creation has steadily gained fans and some meaningful licensing partnerships. Now, Toybox owners can create a lot more than vehicles and robots. The manual for this latest version includes templates for superhero models from DC Comics, Looney Tunes characters, and more.

Like most 3D printers, Toybox uses a special PLA filament that hardens quickly. Users get eight different colors with the set; they're all biodegradable and non-toxic. All kids need to do to start creating is select a template from the companion app, then load it up. It won't be long before they make their own designs with the app and watch as they become real 3D toys.

The Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle is now available for $349.99 or 25% off the regular price. But if you purchase before July 5, you can take an extra 20% off at ZDNet Academy + Deals so long as your cart totals $100 or more. Just use the coupon code JULY20 at checkout.