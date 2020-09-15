Schneider Electric adds robo-advisor to climate change, sustainability services

Special feature The Rise of Industrial IoT Infrastructure around the world is being linked together via sensors, machine learning and analytics. We examine the rise of the digital twin, the new leaders in industrial IoT (IIoT) and case studies that highlight the lessons learned from production IIoT deployments. Read More

Schneider Electric will launch a robo-advisor approach to climate change and sustainability with the help of machine learning, artificial intelligence and data science.

The company, best known for its EcoStruxure platform for the industrial sector as well as data centers, will offer AI-assisted advising to its energy and sustainability services. Schneider Electric is emerging as a critical edge computing player.

Schneider Electric said that its AI-based tools will enable companies to get more value out of data they produce and use analytics to better hit energy and sustainability goals as well as cut costs and manage risk. The new tools are designed to go with Schneider Electric's human consultants.

These next-gen services will include:

Tailored data and customized recommendations;

Enhancements to manage distributed energy resources, commodity hedges and connected devices.

Robotic process automation updates to bolster data collection and spot errors quickly.

Real-time reliability and resilience metrics for energy portfolios.

Mobile dashboards.

The services will be built into EcoStruxure Resource Advisor to enable quicker insights to support Schneider Electric's consulting services.

