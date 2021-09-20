Send your career to new heights by becoming an AWS expert

Being a network tech is not at all a bad gig, but if you've been doing it a while and would like to blow past the competition, why not become a cloud computing guru? You can train at your own pace without taking time away from your current position or putting a big hole in your budget with The All-Level AWS Cloud Professional Bootcamp.

The "AWS Cloud Essentials" is a crash course that covers both AWS Technical Essentials and AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials, which Amazon charges several hundred dollars for. In just one hour, you can boost your income potential. It won't be long before you're checking out the latest iPhones or gaming accessories bargains.

This course has gotten over 60,000 positive reviews from 200,000+ students. It's offered by Total Seminars, which provides training materials and certification training to thousands of companies, schools, and even government agencies, including the FBI, Department of Defense, and United Nations.

For "AWS Cloud Practioner Certification Guide for Beginners", it would be helpful if you have at least a basic knowledge of Linux. In addition to an introduction and overview of AWS Cloud fundamentals, you also learn AWS Security and Architecting essentials. And you should already be familiar with Node.js app development before taking "AWS Deployment for Node.js Application".

For anyone who already has intermediate-level AWS skills, "AWS Solutions Architect Associate" can send your career soaring with the preparation it provides to help you ace the certification exam. Best of all, the material is presented in an interactive style that not only keeps you engaged but also makes it easier to understand.

AWS RDS has unique features that have made it a lot easier to deploy relational databases in the cloud and grow them to a very large scale. "AWS Master Class: Databases in the Cloud with AWS RDS" will teach you all about how that works.

The last class in this bundle is for those who already have a wide variety of experience, including basic knowledge of networking, cloud computing, and databases, IT infrastructure setup, and Linux. "AWS MasterClass: Networking & Virtual Private Cloud (VPC)" is a deep dive into the inner workings of AWS.

Don't miss this chance to acquire AWS skills and certifications that are some of the most in-demand in the tech industry. Grab The All-Level AWS Cloud Professional Bootcamp today while it's on sale for just $34.99.