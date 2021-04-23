Services Australia to develop all-in-one enterprise architecture management system

Services Australia is seeking help to develop an end-to-end solution that will house the agency's software, implementation services, systems integrations, and support services in one repository.

In issuing a request for tender (RFT), Services Australia noted the solution will provide a repository for its architecture design, including services and associated technology based on which applications are built; roadmaps and associate business value chain; and solutions and approaches that connect data and infrastructure, business capability and services, and technology capabilities and solutions.

"The solution and information contained within, will provide the foundation to establish a clear single catalogue of services, associated technology, applications, and roadmap," the agency wrote in its RFT.

According to Services Australia, implementing a single tool for its enterprise architecture is in alignment with the agency's so-called "one way same way" principle.

In seeing this solution designed, the agency said it must be based on a single platform with a unified repository, as well as be able to provide modelling capabilities across all enterprise architecture domains, including business architecture, information architecture, application architecture, and technology architecture.

Services Australia added it hopes to be able to use the solution to also support the architectural design of its business capability, including strategic alignment, people, process, information, and technology.

In addition, the solution must be accredited and certified to hold protected and secrete data, the RFT said, while also be able to implement mandatory security metadata for all objects and records stored within the architecture repository.

Earlier this year, Services Australia revealed its Welfare Payment Infrastructure Transformation (WPIT) program that will cost the agency AU$1.6 billion has also saved it AU$278 million.

The Department of Human Services, now Services Australia, over five years ago kicked off the program of work to replace the then-30-year-old Income Security Integrated System (ISIS) that is used to distribute welfare to Australians.

