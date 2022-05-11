Start your cloud career with 47 DevOps courses for $60

StackCommerce

The future of work is in the cloud. That's not just true if you work among the server stacks in highly technical fields. Social media giants, video game developers and brick and mortar businesses alike all rely on cloud computing in different ways.

But if you're one of the talented few who can set up their own cloud computing environment and lead a software development team, you can really chart the course of your career. That's why the 2022 Cloud Computing and DevOps Super Bundle could prove valuable for budding project managers or anyone on a development team.

The series of online courses teach more than just one method for getting things done in the cloud. There are several systems that DevOps teams can use in today's work environment, and Stone River eLearning covers many of them. Their classes are consistently rated over 4 out of 5 on e-learning outlets like Udemy, and this bundle compiles their most up-to-date courses on project management.

Even if you've never heard of DevOps or project management, you'll find intro classes that introduce you to the core concepts. The fundamentals of risk management and team culture that you'll learn here may apply to many methodologies, and you can pick which ones to specialize in. There are hours of instruction on Scrum, Agile, Six Sigma and more, as well as software platforms like Primavera that help teams keep things on track. Not only can you learn vital DevOps skills, but you'll also get exam prep for popular certifications like Agile's PMI-ACP and Six Sigma Black Belt.

Get lifetime access to all 100 hours of education in the 2022 Cloud Computing & DevOps Super Bundle for $59.99.