Start your fitness journey with comfortable, low-impact exercise

Whoever came up with the idea of New Year's resolutions has a lot to answer for. Whether you want to start generating a little extra revenue, train for a new career, get more exercise, or anything else, you don't need to wait to begin making major changes in your life.

All you have to do is choose the option that suits you best and just commit. When it comes to exercise, since age, ability, and lifestyle are important criteria, the Cubii Smart Sit Bundle may very well be the most suitable option for many.

The Cubii Smart Sit Bundle combines exercise and relaxation to allow you to move a bit more without changing your routine. You can burn up to 150 calories an hour as you read, watch your favorite content or work at your desk. Featured on Inc 500, Good Morning America, QVC, Google and Amazon, Cubii is whisper-quiet and provides eight resistance levels, so you can always find the intensity level that is right for you.

Sleek and compact, the Cubii Pro Compact Seated Elliptical fits comfortably almost anywhere and burns 84.5% more energy than just sitting will. It connects and syncs with the Cubii Pro app via Bluetooth, so you can track distance, calories and more on your phone. You can also sync to Fitbit, Apple Watch, and HealthKit.

The Cubii Workout Mat has a non-slip surface and adds an additional grip as it protects your floor. It's made from a material similar to yoga mats and is very easy to clean. Meanwhile, the Cubii Cushii Lumbar Cushion supports your back by gently promoting good posture and spinal alignment. It also reduces stress on the lower back, helping to increase blood flow and prevent fatigue or tightness of muscles. It's made of high-quality memory foam with an outer layer of breathable mesh and fits most seats, even wheelchairs.

Moving more than you already do is good for your health. And even if you need to start with the most gentle, low-impact exercise, the Cubii Smart Sit Bundle is an excellent choice. You can get one today in black or chrome for $299.99 -- that's 32% off the $447 MSRP.