Study for AWS, CompTIA, and other IT exams with one $20 bundle

These 14 e-books help you prepare for 2022's most essential IT certifications.
Most careers in cloud computing, cybersecurity, and software development come with high salaries and stability. But they've got one more thing in common: a requirement for certification from a trusted trade association. Getting one from AWS or CompTIA requires you to pass any number of exams, and now there's help for budding IT professionals. The 2022 CompTIA & AWS Practice Exam E-Book Bundle is an all-in-one study guide that's now 85% off the MSRP.

This invaluable resource was put together by the experts at ExamsDigest, a highly-rated hub for e-learning whose goal is to help the next generation of programmers and network professionals. Their classes are focused on both the skills needed by today's companies and the certifications required by all the big tech providers.

As the name of the bundle implies, you'll find study guides for several major certification exams from CompTIA and AWS. That includes CompTIA's necessary Core+ tests, as well as exams that will qualify you for positions in cybersecurity (Security+, CySA+) and data analytics (Data+). If you're going the AWS route, you can study for your role as a Cloud Practitioner, SysOps Admin, Solutions Architect, and more.

The 2022 CompTIA & AWS Practice Exam E-Book Bundle

 $19.99 at ZDNet Academy

As a bonus, you'll even find entry-level study guides for three other major trade organizations: Google's Cloud Associate, CCNA's fundamental 200-301 exam, and the AZ-900 certification for Microsoft Azure. Any one of these will stand out on your IT resume, and these e-books can help you get there in a fraction of the time.

The full bundle includes 14 e-books, and you can now get lifetime access to them all for $19.99 -- a discount of 85% off the total MSRP when you purchase by May 31.

