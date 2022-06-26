Study for certified cybersecurity expert exams with this $49 training

StackCommerce

Cybersecurity is one of the tech sector's most rewarding fields, which likely won't change as long as big companies have data to protect. Unfortunately, it's also a challenging line of work, and those challenges start before you even start the job. The businesses that can afford to pay a security specialist must know that they can trust them, so certification matters. Luckily, there's a way for self-starters to get introductory cybersecurity training to prepare for certification exams: The Complete 2022 PenTest & Ethical Hacking Bundle.

If you're looking to transfer into a more exciting area in IT, this is a solid place to start. The six-course bundle gives newcomers a broad overview of ethical hacking best principles, but they also serve as study guides for some of the industry's most sought-after certification exams. In addition, they're all taught by cybersecurity experts working through the iCollege learning platform, and (as the bundle title implies) they're all up to date with the latest techniques.

The introductory courses get hands-on right away, letting you test the vulnerabilities of pre-set virtual machines as a penetration tester. Then, with the methodologies you learn, you'll be able to exploit these machines' vulnerabilities and suggest patches.

After that, you can choose your path to one of several certification exams. There are classes dedicated to preparing for the following exams: CertNexus CyberSec First Responder (CFR-310), EC-Council's Certified Ethical Hacker, and the popular PenTest+ (PT0-002) for CompTIA. Any one of these certifications is a standout asset on a cybersecurity expert's resume, and this training may help you ace your tests on the first try.

The Complete 2022 PenTest & Ethical Hacking Bundle includes more than 100 hours of tutorials, all available for $49.