Swing your way to a perfect game with $100 off this golf simulator

Practice your swing whenever you want with TruGolf! It offers 3D recreations of 97 world-famous 3D courses and can turn games into practical lessons.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
StackCommerce

Most golfers would love to travel to the PGA courses seen on the Golf Channel, but that isn't always an option. A great alternative would be visiting them virtually, and that's precisely what TruGolf, a mini-golf simulator, can do. This game renders world-famous courses in glorious 3D, and it can turn all of your practice shots into bonafide golf lessons. 

The TruGolf swing stick gathers valuable information about how you play in real-time. When paired with the E6 CONNECT software, it'll become an interactive coach, displaying data after every shot. It captures four crucial elements of your swing: attack and club face angles, club patch and swing tempo. 

This information can benefit golfers of all skill levels, but TruGolf can accomplish much more. You can undergo skill-building challenges, mini-games and golf exercises to perfect your swing with every practice session. And, of course, TruGolf lets you play whenever you want. Night or day, rain or shine, busy or not, you can play a round whenever time allows. 

This simulator kit includes the TruGolf Mini Sensor, an impact trainer, a swing path map, and the aforementioned E6 CONNECT software, which is everything you need to get started. Players praised TruGolf for its simplicity and realism. For instance, verified purchaser Joanne M. gave it a five-star rating, sharing, "I got it for my son for Christmas. He loves it! Best purchase ever! He played it with his dad, and they played it for hours. As they say "it's not a video game... it's like playing on a real course!"

With the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator, you can enjoy lessons and visits to the driving range or course without leaving home. Normally $399, it's on sale for $299 right now.

