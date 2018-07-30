T-Mobile, Nokia seal $3.5 billion deal to build out 5G network

Nokia landed a $3.5 billion deal with T-Mobile to build out the carrier's 5G network.

Under the terms of the deal, T-Mobile will use Nokia's 5G network technology including software, services and hardware.

What is 5G? Everything you need to know about the new wireless revolution

T-Mobile said that the pact with Nokia will enable it to capture 5G momentum early. Verizon and AT&T are planning to launch 5G services in the months to come. The carrier, which is planning to merge with Sprint, said Nokia will help make its "600 MHz and 28 GHz millimeter wave 5G capabilities compliant with 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) standards."

Nokia operating profit down 37 percent for first half | Nokia looks to 5G growth after weak first half | Nokia buys SpaceTime Insight to expand IoT, machine learning, analytics portfolio | 5G mobile: Arriving not with a bang, but a whisper

For Nokia, the T-Mobile win helps it to compete with rival Ericsson in the 5G telecom equipment market. Specifically, T-Mobile will use Nokia's AirScale radio platform and cloud, AirFrame hardware, CloudBand software and SON and 5G Acceleration Services.



While carriers are pushing 5G to consumers, Nokia and T-Mobile noted that there are a bevy of services aimed at industries such as transportation, health and manufacturing as well as smart cities.

Also see: