Take hundreds off the cost of this refurbished iPad mini

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

When it comes to versatility, there's no tablet quite like the iPad mini. These slim but powerful machines can be a kids' arcade, a family media center, a workstation on the go, and a lot more, especially if you need something between a smartphone and a larger tablet. And there's never been a better time to get one; when you buy refurbished, you can knock hundreds of dollars off the price of fully functional tech. Case in point: this Apple iPad mini 4 is unlocked and complete with a protective case for $289.99.

This 2015 model is certified refurbished, which means it may have some light scratches. But apart from that, it's the same powerful tech iPad users have relied on for years. And for this particular unit, there's a lot to like under the hood.

First and foremost, it's got 128GB of storage, which means you can have a place to save a ton of movies and personal pictures. Speaking of photos, the dual cameras are another highlight. There's an 8MP iSight camera on the back and a 1.2MP HD camera on the front, ideal for FaceTiming with family and friends. The 2,048 x 1,536 screen shows it all in crisp, high resolution, and you can chat all night thanks to the 10-hour battery capacity

It comes running iOS 15, fully unlocked, and ready to hop on Wi-Fi. The Apple A8 CPU lets you multitask like a pro, and the 4.2 Bluetooth connectivity enables you to connect to keyboards or other accessories. And for a little extra protection, it comes bundled with a snap-on plastic case and tempered glass screen, plus a charger and everything you need to get started.

Again, you can now get this Apple iPad mini 4 and accessories bundle for $289.99, a savings of 60% off the original MSRP.