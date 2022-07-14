/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Take more than 40% off this smart toilet seat for Deal Days

The Aim to Wash! seat saves on toilet paper with self-cleaning bidet nozzles and more.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

If you're planning to upgrade your home, you don't have to wait until Cyber Monday. You don't even have to go over to Amazon for Prime Days. Deal Days are happening right here on the Deals page, and one of the biggest discounts is on the Aim to Wash! Smart Toilet Seat that will change the way you do (ahem) business.

Smart devices are nothing new, but people rarely think about applying that kind of tech to the bathroom. This toilet seat aims to change that notion with a host of features that won't just make your time on the toilet cleaner and more comfortable. They may save you money in the long run.

First and foremost, the Aim to Wash! keeps itself heated so you never have to experience the harsh wake-up call of a cold seat in the morning. At night, you'll always be able to find the bowl thanks to an automatic night light.

Aim to Wash! Smart Toilet Seat

 $169.99 at ZDNet Academy

The real highlights, though, are the twin nozzles that provide a cleansing spray, both at the rear and in the front. The nozzles retract when not in use, and they're even self-cleaning so that you never have to worry about maintenance. The spray is heated to a level that you control (along with the seat temperature) with LED-lit knobs on the side. After you're done, an air blower dries you off in a matter of seconds. All these cleaning features will make each bathroom visit a lot more sanitary and used correctly, they can result in less toilet paper use.

The Aim to Wash! seat was already on deep discount for $199.99, a savings of more than 40% off the MSRP. Now through July 14, you can take an additional $30 off for Deal Days - no coupon required - and get the seat for a final price of $169.99.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)
screen-shot-2022-07-06-at-4-32-47-pm.png

An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)

Business
Microsoft researched what made employees truly happy. One result was startling
screen-shot-2022-06-27-at-10-54-07-am.png

Microsoft researched what made employees truly happy. One result was startling

Microsoft
Today, we'll glimpse the 'deepest' ever image from space
galaxy-image-leftalign-nasa

Today, we'll glimpse the 'deepest' ever image from space

Space