Take your next step in IT with this $69 cybersecurity certification training

These online classes cover NIST best practices and prepare you for two CompTIA security exams.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
As long as big companies have data to protect, there will be a robust job market for cybersecurity specialists. It's always been one of the more exciting corners of the tech sectors to work in, but in recent years it's become one of the most lucrative.

Of course, it's a lot more than a short hop from IT work to this kind of specialty. As threats to big networks get more sophisticated, cybersecurity experts need the most current training to keep up. If you're hoping to join their ranks, you don't want to jump into your certification exams cold. The 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSecurity Professional Certification Bundle is one resource that can get you prepped, and it covers what you need to know for government and private sector security work.

The five courses in this bundle take a deep dive into the world of cybersecurity from an on-the-job perspective. They're taught by the experts at iCollege, a trusted CompTIA partner. Plus, the lessons double as study guides for some of today's most sought-after certifications.

The 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSecurity Professional Certification Bundle

 $69 at ZDNet Academy

For example, there are two complete courses on CompTIA's CASP+ exams. With these certifications, you'll be qualified to set up, maintain and protect large networks on and off the cloud using blockchain tech and other techniques. You'll also get courses on the U.S. government's NIST protocols and everything you need to know for CISSP and ISACA certifications. These lectures and exercises can teach budding professionals what it takes to manage risk and see threats coming on systems of any size.

The bundle contains nearly 150 hours of instruction, and as the title implies, it's all up to date for 2022 standards. The 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSecurity Professional Certification Bundle is now on sale for $69, a savings of hundreds off of the total MSRP.

