The 25 most popular Black Friday deals ZDNET readers bought
We're deep into Cyber Monday, with sales raging on at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and many other retailers. It's the best time of the year to find deep discounts on TVs, phones, laptops, tablets, robot vacuums, and so much more.
ZDNET's team of expert product testers and editors have been searching through all of the deals coming and going throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday to help you find the best discounts on all the products on your list (and those you didn't know you needed). And now, we've gotten some data that shows what items ZDNET readers have purchased the most during the week of Black Friday, to potentially inspire your own last-minute Cyber Monday purchases.
Our team has collected the top-selling products across different retailers starting last Monday through Black Friday. The following are listed in order of units sold through the links clicked from ZDNET stories during those five days. (A note: Your privacy is protected -- we only have access to aggregate data from our user base, and there is no way for us to identify the purchases of individual people.)
Here are the top 25 deals ZDNET readers purchased during the week of Black Friday that are still on sale. But hurry: Many Cyber Monday deals will expire at midnight tonight.
The most popular Black Friday deals of 2023 for ZDNET readers
- Hulu (with ads): $0.99/month for 1 year (save $7/month at Hulu)
- Meta Quest 2: $249 (save $51 at Amazon, and get $50 store credit with code: META50)
- Apple iPad (9th generation): $249 (save $80 at Best Buy)
- AirPods Pro (2nd gen): $170 (save $80 at Walmart)
- Peacock: $1.99 per month for 12 months (save $36 a year)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd generation): $219 (save $60 at Best Buy)
- Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch with M2 Chip: $950 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad Mini: $400 (save $10 at Best Buy)
- AirPods (3rd generation): $140 (save $30 at Best Buy)
- Baseus Mini Retractable USB-C cable: $18 (save $4 at Amazon)
- Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook: $27 (save $18 at Amazon)
- Anker Powerline III USB-C charger cable: $25
- Google Pixel 8 128GB: $549 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop: $950 (save $350 at Amazon)
- EcoFlow 160W Portable Folding Solar Panel, IP68 Water & Dustproof: $239 (save $210 at Ecoflow)
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition:$194 (save $64 at Amazon)
- Huion Kamvas Pro 12: $179 (save $72 at Amazon)
- IMALENT SR32 Brightest Flashlight: $578 (save $100 at Imalent)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet: $200 at Amazon
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $300 at Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+: $999 (save $220 at Samsung)
- Apple Watch Series 9: $329 (save $70 at Best Buy)
- FITVII Fitness Smart Watch with 24/7 Blood Pressure Heart Rate and Blood Oxygen Monitor: $41 (save $8 at Amazon)
- HOTO Electric Screwdriver Set: $36 (save $34 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS + Cellular, 49mm Titanium Case with Blue Alpine Loop: $739 (save $60 at Best Buy)
Make sure you check out our list of best Cyber Monday deals under $25, too.