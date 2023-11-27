'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 19 best Cyber Monday deals under $25
There are great deals to be had for Cyber Monday, making now the best time to find great deals on gifts and gadgets that won't empty your wallet. If you want to stick to a strict budget this year, we've got you. You can find some very useful tech products and other gadgets for under $25.
Also: The best Cyber Monday deals: Live updates
With sales happening all across retailers today, can be hard to find good deals and products worth buying. ZDNET scoured retailers across the internet to find the best Cyber Monday deals under $25 so you can shop for the holidays without breaking the bank.
Best Cyber Monday 2023 deals under $25
- Wyze Cam OG security camera: $17 (save $13 at Amazon)
- USX Full Motion Tilting Swivel TV Wall Mount: $20 (save $17 at Walmart)
- Joby GorillaPod Magnetic Tripod: $20 (save $31 at B&H Photo)
- Samsung Type-C USB Flash Drive: $20 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Windows 11 Pro lifetime license: $23 (save $178 at Stack Social)
- Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser: $21 (save $15 at Amazon)
- Amazon Echo Pop: $18 (save $22 at Best Buy)
- Hanycony Outlet Extender: $13 (save $14 at Amazon)
- Charmast Portable Charger: $14 (save $10 at Amazon)
- GE CYNC Smart LED Light Strip: $23 (save $22 at Best Buy)
- Anker Ergonomic Wireless Mouse: $19 (save $6 at Amazon)
- HoMedics Pro Therapy Neck Massager: $25 (save $15 at Best Buy)
- Bella Pro Series Air Fryer: $20 (save $30 at Best Buy)
- Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker: $14 (save $11 at Amazon)
- Current price: $23
- Original price: $45
This smart strip connects to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and color changes through the Cync app. Choose from a whide range of color tones as well as 16 million additional colors, perfect for holiday decorating.
- Current price: $25
- Original price: $50
Get 50% off these wireless headphones at Amazon for Cyber Monday. Their battery life lasts up to 40 hours, plus they work with Siri or Google Assistant.
- Current price: $23
- Original price: $50
Amazon's Echo Dot smart speaker is currently 54% off. Get Alexa to help around the house by voice commands for simple tasks, such as turning on the lights, playing a song, repeating a recipe, and more.
- Current price: $20
- Original price: $40
Get 50% off these earbuds by Soundcore at Amazon for Cyber Monday. They come in black, blue, or white, and you can use the soundcore app to customize the controls and choose from 22 EQ presets.
- Current price: $20
- Original price: $51
The Joby GorillaPod is an excellent tripod for any creator, whether you are starting to create content or are an established influencer. Its flexible legs enable you to wrap it around almost anything to keep your camera stable, eliminating limitations on how high you can position it.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Monday, Nov. 27 this year -- the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the US. It's a great time to find deals across different categories, including TVs, laptops, tablets, Apple products, and more.
How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
Where can I find the best Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for Cyber Monday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
