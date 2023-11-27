/>
The 19 best Cyber Monday deals under $25

Don't break the bank this Cyber Monday. ZDNET found deals on great tech devices for under $25 from brands like Amazon, JBL, Anker, and more that are perfect for gifting.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer

There are great deals to be had for Cyber Monday, making now the best time to find great deals on gifts and gadgets that won't empty your wallet. If you want to stick to a strict budget this year, we've got you. You can find some very useful tech products and other gadgets for under $25.

Also: The best Cyber Monday deals: Live updates 

With sales happening all across retailers today, can be hard to find good deals and products worth buying. ZDNET scoured retailers across the internet to find the best Cyber Monday deals under $25 so you can shop for the holidays without breaking the bank.

Best Cyber Monday 2023 deals under $25

GE Cync Light Strip

Save $22
Color light strip against a green and black background
GE/ZDNET
  • Current price: $23
  • Original price: $45

This smart strip connects to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and color changes through the Cync app. Choose from a whide range of color tones as well as 16 million additional colors, perfect for holiday decorating. 

View now at Best Buy

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Save $25
JBL headphones against a black and green background
JBL/ZDNET
  • Current price: $25
  • Original price: $50

Get 50% off these wireless headphones at Amazon for Cyber Monday. Their battery life lasts up to 40 hours, plus they work with Siri or Google Assistant. 

View now at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation)

Save $27
White Echo Dot against a green and black background
Amazon/ZDNET
  • Current price: $23
  • Original price: $50

Amazon's Echo Dot smart speaker is currently 54% off. Get Alexa to help around the house by voice commands for simple tasks, such as turning on the lights, playing a song, repeating a recipe, and more. 

View now at Amazon

Soundcore by Anker P20i True Wireless Earbuds

Save $20
White earbuds above their white charging case against a green and black background
Soundcore/ZDNET
  • Current price: $20
  • Original price: $40

Get 50% off these earbuds by Soundcore at Amazon for Cyber Monday. They come in black, blue, or white, and you can use the soundcore app to customize the controls and choose from 22 EQ presets.

View now at Amazon

Joby GorillaPod Magnetic Tripod

Save $31
Tripod holding a smartphone against a green and black background
JOBY/ZDNET
  • Current price: $20
  • Original price: $51

The Joby GorillaPod is an excellent tripod for any creator, whether you are starting to create content or are an established influencer. Its flexible legs enable you to wrap it around almost anything to keep your camera stable, eliminating limitations on how high you can position it.

View now at B&H Photo

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Monday, Nov. 27 this year -- the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the US. It's a great time to find deals across different categories, including TVs, laptops, tablets, Apple products, and more.

How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

Where can I find the best deals for Cyber Monday?

Pretty much every brand/retailer will have Cyber Monday deals. Major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart will have the most notable deals, but don't forget to look at mobile carriers like Verizon or T-Mobile, as well as promotions on services and software. 

