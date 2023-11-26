/>
The 100 best Walmart Cyber Monday deals: Save on Apple devices, TVs, laptops, more

ZDNET's experts found the top Cyber Monday deals at Walmart, including big discounts on Sony and Samsung TVs, Ninja blenders, HP laptops, JBL speakers, and tons more.
Written by Gabriela Pérez Jordán, Associate Editor

It's finally Cyber Monday, and fresh deals are live at Walmart -- and the retail giant has some of the best sales we've seen all season. Coveted items such as Samsung TVsPS5sApple Watches, Bose headphones and more are seeing major price drops. Walmart+ members got a three-hour head start on Cyber Monday deals, plus free shipping with no order minimum. 

Also: Best Cyber Monday deals: Live updates

ZDNET's expert reviewers have rounded up the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far during the sale, but since more deals will be coming and going as the evening goes by, make sure you check back again to find the latest price drops and freshest deals. 

Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals: Our top 20

  1. Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones: $330 (save $68)
  2. Bose QuietComfort Ultra: $379 (save $50)
  3. Apple Watch SE: $179 (save $70) 
  4. Apple AirTag 4-Pack: $80 (save $19)
  5. 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle DNA Test: $129 (save $170)
  6. HP Omen 16.1" Laptop: $900 (save $300)
  7. 20000mAh Portable Solar Power Bank: $26 (save $24)
  8. Nbd Digital Camera: $118 (save $181)
  9. Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum And Mop: $500 (save $100)
  10. Moosoo Cordless Vacuum: $85 (save $65)
  11. JBL Boombox 3 Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker: $350 (save $90)
  12. Bose SoundLink Waterproof Speaker: $119 (save $30)
  13. Samsung 55-inch QN90C TV: $1,398 (save $601)
  14. Sony 65-inch Class A95K TV: $2,979 (save $521)
  15. Xbox Series S + Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White + 3 Month Game Pass: $290 (save $80)
  16. Meta Quest 2 VR headset + $50 credit in the Meta Quest Store: $249 (save $100)
  17. Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop: $188 (save $262)
  18. Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: $49 (save $26)
  19. Pocket Juice Slim Pro Portable Power Bank: $15 (save $5)
  20. Sony 75" BRAVIA XR X90K Smart Google TV: $898 on Nov. 26

Best Walmart Cyber Monday tablets deals

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB
Apple

Best Walmart Cyber Monday TV deals

Sony - 55" Class BRAVIA XR A95K OLED
Best Buy/ZDNET

Best Walmart Cyber Monday headphone deals

studiobudsfinit.jpg
Amazon/ZDNET

Best Walmart Cyber Monday electronic deals: Speakers, projectors, and more

Roku Streambar

Best Walmart Cyber Monday gaming deals

xbox-series-x

Grab an Xbox Series X for $449 at Walmart during Black Friday sales.

Best Walmart Cyber Monday home essentials deals

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Cam against a green background
Amazon/ZDNET

Best Walmart Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals

Roomba j9+ on a yellow background
Roomba/ZDNET

Best Walmart Cyber Monday laptop deals

hp-14-inch-laptop
HP/ZDNET

More Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Sony WH-1000XM5

Save $72
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones
Matthew Miller/ZDNET
  • Current price: $328
  • Original price: $400

When it comes to the best headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones take the throne as our top pick. These over-ear headphones offer crisp sound, market-leading ANC, and an impressive 30-hour battery life. 

ZDNET's Matthew Miller tested the pair while traveling, commuting, working, or even relaxing and rated the headphones a rare 5/5, highlighting their "outstanding microphone quality." His only critiques for the pair were that the 360 Realty Audio feature requires a compatible music service and that the headphones fall on the pricier side. Luckily, ahead of the holiday season, these headphones are on sale at Walmart for $72 less, making them the perfect headphone investment for you or a loved one. 

Review: Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are basically perfect

View now at Walmart

Apple AirTag - 4 Pack

Save $19
Apple AirTags
Jason Hiner/ZDNET
  • Current price: $80
  • Original price: $99

Apple AirTags are my go-to tracking device for surviving everyday life. Time and time again, they have saved me from daily annoyances such as losing my wallet, forgetting my keys, or even tracking my lost luggage. 

While I would spend $100 on a four-pack in a heartbeat due to the countless times I've had to rely on my tags. Walmart has made it even more enticing to get AirTags for just $87. These tiny but mighty devices just make life so much easier and have endless possibilities of use -- including tracking your child's favorite toy, finding a parking spot, or even tracking your pet's whereabouts. 

Also: 7 ways AirTags can simplify your life

View now at Walmart

Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum And Mop

Save $100
Yeedi Cube
Maria Diaz/ZDNET
  • Current price: $500
  • Original price: $600

If you have limited time to keep your home clean and tidy, robot vacuums are the best investment to optimize your day-to-day cleaning. As the holiday season approaches, you can find great deals on top-performing robot vacuums, such as this $500 Yeedi Cube Walmart deal. 

The Yeedi Cube is both a robot vacuum with a 4,300Pa suction and a vibrating mop that cleans at 2,500 times per minute. ZDNET's Maria Diaz tested the Yeedi Cube and says it is ideal for people who don't have kids since its AI-powered object avoidance is not the best job at avoiding toys. Instead, she believes it is "a great fit for anyone looking for a midrange robot vacuum and mop with hands-free cleaning." 

Also: The best Black Friday robot vacuum deals

View now at Walmart

Samsung QN90C TV

Save $601
A Samsung QN90C TV on a yellow background
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,398
  • Original price: $1,999

If you are shopping for a TV this holiday season or simply interested in the latest top-performing TV offerings, the Samsung QN90C TV is a great selection currently on sale at Walmart. ZDNET's pick for best TV overall offers an updated Neo QLED panel, integrated speakers, and 120Hz refresh rates at 4K resolution. 

TV expert, Artie Beaty, tested the 2023 Neo QLED TV and praised its "color-accurate pictures and immersive sound" as well as its gaming features. He notes the TV has a few minor annoyances, including wobbliness and a difficult installation process. However, he notes the picture quality and top gaming characteristics make up for the minor strains.

Also: The best TVs you can buy

View now at Walmart

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

This year, the highly anticipated holiday shopping sales event known as Cyber Monday falls on Nov. 27, 2023, the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What are the best Walmart deals?

Walmart is known for its incredible deals and offerings and sells a wide variety of products -- including some of our favorite tech products such as laptops, tablets, TVs, headphones, wearables, and more. In fact, the company prides itself and claims that 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart store.
This holiday shopping season, some of our favorite deals are for the Sony WH-1000XM5, (our top pick for best headphones) and the Samsung QN90C TV (our top pick for the best TVs you can buy). 

