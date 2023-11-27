'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 105 best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2023: Apple, Dell, HP, and more
Black Friday might be over, but if you're in the market for a new laptop, either as a gift or an upgrade for yourself, you can still take advantage of excellent Cyber Monday deals from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart to save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.
I'm a laptop reviewer, and I've scoured the web to find the best Cyber Monday laptop deals on everything from high-end gaming and content creation laptops, to lightweight 2-in-1s for home or the office, to Chromebooks for students. Brands like MSI, Dell, Acer, and Lenovo are offering discounts up to $2,000.
Here are the best Cyber Monday laptop deals we've found so far. We'll be updating this list throughout the shopping event, so check back again for more deals. (If you're looking for a gaming desktop, you can also check out my roundup of the best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals.)
Best Cyber Monday laptop deals
- Razer Blade 17: $2,000 (save $1,200 at Best Buy)
- Apple MacBook Pro 16 M1 Max: $2,099 (save $1,400 at B&H Photo)
- LG Gram 16: $999 (save $500 at Amazon)
- Dell XPS 15: $1,099 (save $400 at Dell)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: $1,199 (save $400 at Best Buy)
- HP EliteBook 840 G10: $1,449 (save $290 at Best Buy)
- ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 AMD: $599 (save $2,089 at Lenovo)
- Alienware x15 R2: $1,736 (save $964 at Best Buy)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1,749 (save $650 at Amazon)
- Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED: $1690 (save $810 at Amazon)
- Acer Aspire 5: $500 (save $200 at Newegg)
- Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 5: $2,499 (save $1390 at B&H Photo)
- Lenovo Legion Pro 7i RTX 4090: $2,499 (save $800 at B&H Photo)
- Lenovo Yoga C940: $615 (save $635 at Lenovo)
- Dell XPS 15: $2300 (save $700 at Dell)
Best Amazon Cyber Monday laptop deals
- Acer Swift Go: $650 (save $250)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $1790 (save $810)
- Dell Inspiron 16 5635: $700 (save $300)
- Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro: $1225 (save $525)
- HP Pavilion Plus 14: $1075 (save $225)
- Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip: $590 (save $110)
- Asus Zenbook 15: $700 (save $100)
- Acer Aspire 3: $350 (save $100)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3: $600 (save $200)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1749 (save $651)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2: $3200 (save $400)
- Dell Inspiron 7630: $1050 (save $350)
- Lenovo 3i Chromebook: $230 (save $70)
- Acer Aspire 3: $350 (save $100)
- HP Pavilion Plus 14: $1075 (save $225)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5: $690 (save $160)
Top Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals
- MSI Creator Z16P: $1,650 (save $700)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey 15: $840 (save $560)
- Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360: $1000 (save $550)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $1000 (save $540)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: $600 (save $330)
- Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 16: $1800 (save $600)
- Lenovo Ideapad 1: $130 (save $120)
- Lenovo Flex 3i: $174 (save $175)
- Lenovo Flex 3 AMD: $239 (save $240)
- Asus CM34 Chromebook: $299 (save $200)
- Asus Chromebook CX17: $199 (save $100)
- Lenovo Slim Pro 7: $900 (save $300)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook: $329 (save $170)
- Apple MacBook Air 13 M1: $750 (save $250)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $900 (save $400)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $470 (save $230)
- Apple MacBook Pro 14 M2 Pro: $1599 (save $400)
- Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra AMOLED: $2400 (save $600)
Best Walmart Cyber Monday laptop deals
- MSI Creator 15: $1399 (save $600)
- Gateway Chromebook 15: $195 (save $83)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: $1292 (save $387)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8: $799 (save $200)
- Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED: $1200 (save $299)
- HP Stream 14: $129 (save $70)
- Asus Vivobook 15: $430 (save $120)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i: $650 (save $300)
- Acer Aspire 5: $500 (save $150)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $1199 (save $400)
Best B&H Photo Cyber Monday laptop deals
- HP ZBook Studio G9 Wolf Pro Security Edition: $1599 (save $1400)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 14: $2049 (save $1000)
- Dell Precision 3580 mobile workstation: $1390 (save $1000)
- HP ZBook Power G10 mobile workstation: $2599 (save $800)
- HP ZBook Firefly G10 multi-touch mobile workstation: $1799 (save $410)
- Dell Precision 7680 mobile workstation: $2499 (save $1500)
- Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 5: $2499 (save $1390)
- Dell XPS 17: $3467 (save $527)
- Acer Swift X 16: $1300 (save $300)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1: $699 (save $300)
- HP ProBook 450 G10: $799 (save $350)
- Lenovo Slim Pro 9i: $1749 (save $400)
- Asus Vivobook 16X: $899 (save $500)
- HP Envy x360 2-in-1: $549 (save $400)
- Dell Latitude 3540: $970 (save $429)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i: $999 (save $250)
- LG Gram 2-in-1: $1149 (save $900)
- LG UltraPC 15: $799 (save $300)
- MSI Prestige 13 EVO: $1299 (save $200)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8: $1749 (save $430)
Best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals
- Razer Blade 15 OLED: $1800 (save $1500)
- Alienware m18 AMD Edition: $2390 (save $610)
- Alienware m16: $1400 (save $600)
- MSI Stealth 14: $1100 (save $400)
- Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: $2499 (save $801)
- Acer Predator Helios 16: $1799 (save $700)
- Acer Predator Helios 3D 15: $3250 (save $750)
- Asus TUF A17: $1400 (save $400)
- MSI Raider GE76: $1147 (save $452)
- Gigabyte Aero OLED: $1200 (save $499)
- MSI Vector GP68: $1599 (save $500)
- Acer Chromebook 516 GE cloud gaming laptop: $449 (save $200)
- Lenovo Legion 9: $3899 (save $500)
- Razer Blade 17: $2000 (save $1200)
Top Cyber Monday graphics card deals
- PNY GeForce RTX 3070 XLR8: $500 (save $220)
- AMD Radeon Pro VII: $999 (save $1100)
- PNY GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Verto: $500 (save $150)
- PNY RTX 3060 Ti XLR8: $440 (save $110)
- Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC: $290 (save $50)
- Asus TUF GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC Edition: $410 (save $50)
More Cyber Monday laptop deals
- Current price: $2,000
- Regular price: $3,200
The Razer Blade 17 is a top-tier gaming and content creation laptop. It's built with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The 17.3-inch display provides up to a 240Hz refresh rate as well as 1440p resolution.
- Current price: $2,999
- Regular price: $4,899
Discounts on Apple products are rare, and even rarer are discounts on MacBooks. Right now at B&H Photo, you can save $1,100 on the 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro. Along with the M1 Max Silicon chipset, you'll get 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for plenty of power and performance for everything from web browsing and online shopping to virtual learning and digital art.
- Current price: $629
- Regular price: $2,688
Lenovo is offering this office-and-classroom-ready laptop at an almost criminal price of $629, which is just over $2,000 in savings. It's built with an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5670U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It uses integrated AMD Radeon graphics, so it's not a good choice for gaming, but the 14-inch, 1080p display gives you plenty of space to work, stream, or browse the web.
- Current price: $900
- Regular price: $1500
The LG Gram 16 is a powerful laptop for older students, home and office use, and even content creation. It features a 13th generation Intel Core i7 processor with integrated Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 16-inch display gives you 2560x1600 resolution, and it is capable of producing up to 99 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.
- Current price: $1736
- Regular price: $2700
The Alienware x15 R2 is a high-end gaming laptop, and you can save over $950 on one at Best Buy. It's built with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. The 15.6-inch display gives you a 360Hz refresh rate as well as 1080p resolution.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
The official date for Cyber Monday 2023 is November 27, 2023, the Monday after Thanksgiving.
However, as has been the case the past few years, manufacturers are offering the best holiday discounts days in advance, and some of the best offers from Black Friday get carried over into Cyber Monday, too.
How did we choose these early Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best laptop?
If you're in the market for a new laptop and want the best of the best, you should check out our number one pick for the best laptop of 2023: the MacBook Pro 16 M2 Max. It features the new M2 Max chipset from Apple for enhanced performance, multitasking, and graphics capabilities. It also gives you a 22-hour battery life for all-day work or play. You can configure the MacBook Pro 12 M2 Max with up to 96GB of RAM and with up to 8TB of storage.
What are the best Cyber Monday deals?
