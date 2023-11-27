/>
The 105 best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2023: Apple, Dell, HP, and more

If you're looking for a discounted laptop, we've found the best Cyber Monday deals from Apple, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, MSI, and more -- in some cases getting you over $2,000 off.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer

Black Friday might be over, but if you're in the market for a new laptop, either as a gift or an upgrade for yourself, you can still take advantage of excellent Cyber Monday deals from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart to save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.

I'm a laptop reviewer, and I've scoured the web to find the best Cyber Monday laptop deals on everything from high-end gaming and content creation laptops, to lightweight 2-in-1s for home or the office, to Chromebooks for students. Brands like MSI, Dell, Acer, and Lenovo are offering discounts up to $2,000.

Here are the best Cyber Monday laptop deals we've found so far. We'll be updating this list throughout the shopping event, so check back again for more deals. (If you're looking for a gaming desktop, you can also check out my roundup of the best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals.)

Also: Best Cyber Monday deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals

Best Amazon Cyber Monday laptop deals

An MSI Creator Z16 laptop on a yellow background
MSI/ZDNET

Top Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals

A Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop on a blue background
Razer/ZDNET

Best Walmart Cyber Monday laptop deals

Lenovo-Slim-3.png

Best B&H Photo Cyber Monday laptop deals

HP Pavilion 15.6" IPS Intel Core i7 laptop
HP/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

An Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop on a yellow background
Asus/ZDNET

Top Cyber Monday graphics card deals

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card
ZOTAC

More Cyber Monday laptop deals

Razer Blade 17

Save $1,200 at Best Buy
A Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop on a blue background
Razer/ZDNET
  • Current price: $2,000 
  • Regular price: $3,200 

The Razer Blade 17 is a top-tier gaming and content creation laptop. It's built with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The 17.3-inch display provides up to a 240Hz refresh rate as well as 1440p resolution.

View now at Best Buy

MacBook Pro 16-inch M1 Max

Save $1,900 at B&H Photo
A MacBook Pro 16 M1 Max laptop on a blue background
Apple/ZDNET
  • Current price: $2,999 
  • Regular price: $4,899 

Discounts on Apple products are rare, and even rarer are discounts on MacBooks. Right now at B&H Photo, you can save $1,100 on the 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro. Along with the M1 Max Silicon chipset, you'll get 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for plenty of power and performance for everything from web browsing and online shopping to virtual learning and digital art.

View now at B&H Photo

ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 AMD edition

Save $2,059 at Lenovo
A Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 AMD laptop on a blue background
Lenovo/ZDNET
  • Current price: $629 
  • Regular price: $2,688 

Lenovo is offering this office-and-classroom-ready laptop at an almost criminal price of $629, which is just over $2,000 in savings. It's built with an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5670U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It uses integrated AMD Radeon graphics, so it's not a good choice for gaming, but the 14-inch, 1080p display gives you plenty of space to work, stream, or browse the web.  

View now at Lenovo

LG Gram 16

Save $600 at Amazon
lg-gram-15
LG/ZDNET
  • Current price: $900
  • Regular price: $1500

The LG Gram 16 is a powerful laptop for older students, home and office use, and even content creation. It features a 13th generation Intel Core i7 processor with integrated Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 16-inch display gives you 2560x1600 resolution, and it is capable of producing up to 99 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

View now at Amazon

Alienware x15 R2

Save $964 at Best Buy
An Alienware x15 R2 gaming laptop on a yellow background
Dell/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1736
  • Regular price: $2700 

The Alienware x15 R2 is a high-end gaming laptop, and you can save over $950 on one at Best Buy. It's built with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. The 15.6-inch display gives you a 360Hz refresh rate as well as 1080p resolution.

View now at Best Buy

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

The official date for Cyber Monday 2023 is November 27, 2023, the Monday after Thanksgiving.

However, as has been the case the past few years, manufacturers are offering the best holiday discounts days in advance, and some of the best offers from Black Friday get carried over into Cyber Monday, too.

How did we choose these early Cyber Monday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What is the best laptop?

If you're in the market for a new laptop and want the best of the best, you should check out our number one pick for the best laptop of 2023: the MacBook Pro 16 M2 Max. It features the new M2 Max chipset from Apple for enhanced performance, multitasking, and graphics capabilities. It also gives you a 22-hour battery life for all-day work or play. You can configure the MacBook Pro 12 M2 Max with up to 96GB of RAM and with up to 8TB of storage. 

