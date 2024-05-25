The Apple Pencil Pro is here, but get the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) for just $79 this Memorial Day

Kayla Solino/ZDNET

Apple may have unveiled the new Apple Pencil Pro earlier this month, but the older Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) is still compatible with new iPad models, and Amazon is discounting the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) from $129 to just $79 ahead of Memorial Day 2024.

Also: The best Amazon deals of May 2024

The Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) was first launched in 2018, and has remained one of the best iPad stylus options on the market since. With the incoming arrival of a new iteration upon us, it's seeing a price cut. Right now you can swipe one up for just $79, a savings of $50 and the same discounted price we saw during Cyber Week, Presidents' Day, and during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Also: The best Memorial Day deals you can shop now

This Apple Pencil builds on the first-generation model with a double-tap function that you can customize to switch between pencil and eraser, show the color palettes, and more, as well as attach to the side of the iPad Pro and charge wirelessly.

Also: Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2024

The Apple Pencil is super responsive and has pixel-perfect precision with industry-leading low latency for writing, markup, or drawing. It also has tilt sensitivity and palm-rejection technology, so the screen only recognizes the Apple Pencil, not your hand or finger.

By using the Apple Pencil with your iPad (specifically, the iPad Pro 2022 model), you'll get exclusive features like the new hover feature that makes part of the iPad's interface come to life when the tip of the Apple Pencil gets within 12mm of the iPad's display.

Get the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) with $50 in savings right now if you want to upgrade your iPad stylus.

When will this deal expire? Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.