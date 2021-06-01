Best iPhone deals in June 2021

Apple's iPhone lineup currently consists of seven different models, spanning several different price points. Every model runs the latest version of iOS 14 and is sure to be supported for years to come.

Whether it's time to upgrade from an older iPhone model, or you're ready to make the switch from Android -- shopping for a new iPhone can be tricky. There are plenty of deals to be found, but it's worth taking some time to find one that fits your needs.

For example, wireless carriers are quick to offer steep discounts on the newest iPhone 12, but most of the time the fine print limits the discount to new customers who are willing to switch carriers and bring their phone numbers with them. Carriers know not everyone can or will switch carriers on a whim just to save some cash.

Keep in mind if you can't find a deal that works for you, you can always turn your old phone into cash to help offset the cost of your shiny new iPhone.

That said, there are still some amazing iPhone deals to be had.

The best deals on iPhone 12

AT&T iPhone 12 deals Up to $700 off Through June 3, AT&T is offering new and existing customers up to $700 off any iPhone 12 model (or the iPhone XR). You'll need to either add a new line of service or upgrade an existing line on one of AT&T's unlimited plans, and trade in your old phone in order to get the discount. The amount of the discount depends on the phone you're trading in; you'll need to check with AT&T to see how much your trade-in is worth. You'll receive credits on your bill over the next 30 months. At $700 off, you can an iPhone 12 Mini for free. View Now at AT&T

Verizon Wireless iPhone 12 deals Up to $1,000 off Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off any iPhone 12 when you purchase another iPhone 12. You'll need to buy either an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max on an unlimited service plan, and then add a line of service in order to qualify. For those who want an iPhone 12 Mini, you can get one for free when you switch from another carrier and add a line of service on an unlimited plan. View Now at Verizon Wireless

T-Mobile iPhone 12 deals Up to $830 off The Uncarrier is giving customers up to $830 off any iPhone 12 model when you transfer your phone number to the carrier and trade in your current phone. Effectively, you can get an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini — including the new purple color — for free through this promotion. The total discount depends on the phone you're trading in. The discount is applied to your monthly bill over 24-months. View Now at T-Mobile

Visible iPhone 12 deals Up to $200 on a digital MasterCard Visible is offering a $100 MasterCard virtual account credit when you purchase an iPhone 12 or a $200 MasterCard credit with the purchase of an iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max. You'll need to sign up for service and bring your phone number in from another carrier to be eligible. View Now at Visible

Mint Mobile iPhone 12 deals Good deal on an iPhone and cellular plan Qualifying customers can pay $60 a month for an iPhone 12 Mini and with unlimited data on Mint Mobile. It breaks down to $30 a month for the phone and $30 a month for the plan. To be clear, you're not getting a deal on the iPhone 12 Mini (you're actually paying a $30 premium), but you are getting a good deal on the service plan which is normally $40 a month when bought in 3-month buckets. View Now at Mint Mobile

The best deals on iPhone 11

AT&T iPhone 11 deals An iPhone 11 for $10 a month You can get the 64GB iPhone 11 for $10 a month, 128GB for $15 a month or the 256GB model for $20 a month from AT&T when you purchase a new iPhone 11 and sign up for one of AT&T's unlimited plans. View Now at AT&T

Verizon Wireless iPhone 11 deals Up to $440 off with a trade-in Verizon is currently accepting trade-ins of phones that are broken or damaged and giving you up to $440 off an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro. The catch? You'll need to sign up for one of Verizon's unlimited plans. View Now at Verizon Wireless

T-Mobile iPhone 11 deals $300 off any iPhone 11 or a BOGO offer You can get $300 off any iPhone 11 model with a new line of service. Alternatively, when you add two lines of service and buy an iPhone 11 then purchase another iPhone (the model doesn't matter), you'll get up to $730 worth of credits on your bill for the lowest-priced iPhone, making it a buy-one-get-one-free promotion. View Now at T-Mobile

Visible iPhone 11 deals $100 MasterCard digital card Visible is giving new customers who port in their phone number a $100 MasterCard virtual account credit with the purchase of an iPhone 11. View Now at Visible

The best deals on iPhone XR

AT&T iPhone XR deals A free iPhone XR with trade-in If you're looking for an iPhone for your tween or teen, the iPhone XR is a good place to start. It's affordable, and if you're trading in an old phone you can get an iPhone XR for free. View Now at AT&T

Verizon Wireless iPhone XR deals A free iPhone XR with a new line of service You can get a 64GB iPhone XR for free or the 128GB version for $5 a month when you add a new line of service or sign up as a new customer with Verizon Wireless. The iPhone XR is currently back-ordered, though, so you may have to wait for your order to arrive. View Now at Verizon Wireless

T-Mobile iPhone XR deals Buy one, get one The iPhone XR is part of T-Mobile's BOGO offer we first saw with the iPhone 11. Add two lines of service and buy an iPhone XR, and you can get a second one for free. (Or up to $730 worth of credits if you buy another iPhone model.) View Now at T-Mobile

The best deals on iPhone SE

Verizon Wireless iPhone SE deals Get a free iPhone SE Add a new line of service and Verizon Wireless will give you a 64GB iPhone SE for free. The cost of the phone will be split up into 24 monthly payments with matching credits on your bill each month until the phone is paid off. View Now at Verizon Wireless

Visible iPhone SE deals A $50 MasterCard credit Visible is giving new customers who port in their phone number a $50 MasterCard virtual account credit with the purchase of an iPhone SE. View Now at Visible

Mint Mobile iPhone SE deals Another deal on service and a phone For $30 a month, you'll get an iPhone SE with a 4GB data plan on Mint Mobile. It breaks down to $15 a month for the phone, and $15 a month for the plan. Unlike the iPhone 12 Mini promo, you're getting a discount on the iPhone SE and the monthly plan. View Now at Mint Mobile

Cricket Wireless iPhone SE deals $50 for an iPhone SE You can get an iPhone SE for $50 when you sign up for Cricket's $60 a month unlimited plan, and port your number in from another carrier. If you want the iPhone SE and plan on getting a new number, you can get the SE for $250. View Now at Cricket Wireless



