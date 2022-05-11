The iPhone 14 could be the last iPhone to have a Lightning port

Apple already clearly knows the benefits that the USB-C standard has to offer. Macs make use of USB-C, and even the iPad has ditched the proprietary Lightning port for USB-C.

But if USB-C is so good, why is the iPhone still stuck using Lightning?

Good question.

Maybe because shifting would result in masses of e-waste? Or maybe because Apple gets money every time a company licenses the use of the port?

But whatever the reason, its days could be numbered.

According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 15 will likely drop Lightning for USB-C.

My latest survey indicates that 2H23 new iPhone will abandon Lightning port and switch to USB-C port. USB-C could improve iPhone's transfer and charging speed in hardware designs, but the final spec details still depend on iOS support. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 11, 2022

Another possible reason driving this -- think of all the money Apple can make from selling new accessories!

It's expected to see existing USB-C-related suppliers of Apple's ecosystem (e.g., IC controller, connector) become the market's focus in the next 1-2 years, thanks to vast orders from iPhones and accessories' adoption of USB-C ports. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 11, 2022

It's also no secret that the regulators at the European Commission want to see the end for the Lightning port, claiming that having cellphone makers adopt USB-C across the board would result in less e-waste.

The Lightning port has been around for almost a decade now, debuting on the iPhone 5 back in 2012. But despite the age, it's still a decent port, and especially in terms of durability, I think it could be better than USB-C.

The other option is that Apple remove the Lightning port and replace it with nothing, making the iPhone portless.

But perhaps that's a step too far for Apple just yet.