These Samsung phone deals during Amazon's October Prime Day are unbelievably good
It's Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days -- I know, it rolls right off the tongue -- which means discounts aplenty for folks who are eyeing a new smartphone. While I've already rounded up the very best phone deals from every manufacturer, several offers on Samsung Galaxy phones in particular are so good that they warranted a separate, dedicated article.
Right now, we're seeing some of the most aggressive promotions on unlocked Samsung phones, from the current pole-sitter for Best Phone of the Year, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, to the latest duet of foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. The three, and more models, have been discounted to their all-time lows, meaning you won't find a better deal anytime soon. Here's the breakdown.
It's hard to find faults in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra; it's basically a Swiss Army Knife of smartphones, with virtually every feature you can think of, including a quad-camera setup that's capable of 100X zoom, a built-in S Pen for stylus input, a large 6.8-inch display that not only features LTPO and 120Hz but gets notably bright when outdoors, and a beefy 5,000mAh battery.
The phone may be unwieldy for some, especially if you're used to the smaller iPhones, Google Pixels, and even Samsung phones, but if high performance is what you're after, you can snag the S23 Ultra right now at a $250 discount.
Both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Z Fold 5 are also on sale during Amazon's October Prime Day event, with $200 and $400 price deductions, respectively. That makes both foldable phones more accessible than ever before. And from our testing, you'll have an enjoyable experience no matter which model you choose to buy.
The Z Fold, currently selling for $1,399 (from $1,799), provides a phone-to-tablet experience, allowing you to quickly switch from the standard mobile interface to a wider, more boxy display. This form factor lends itself to several new use cases like improved multitasking, tripod-like photos and videos, and more.
The Z Flip 5, currently selling for $799 (from $999), is a callback to retro flip phones. But unlike the past, when folded together, the Z Flip 5 features a new 3.4-inch display that serves as a quick access panel to your most-used apps and services. You can basically make phone calls, play games, and use your favorite apps right from the external display.
Lastly, the Galaxy A54 5G is a frontrunner for best mid-range phone this year, and it's on sale for just $329 right now. For the price, you're getting a decent-sized 6.4-inch AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery that, from our tests, should last you a good day and a half, a triple-camera setup for flexible capturing, and more.
The build quality, which features hints of plastic, is a step below what you'll find in the more premium category, but does that truly matter if you end up slapping a case on anyway? I digress. What's certain is that for $329, this may be the best cheap phone deal during this year's holiday shopping season, and it'll be hard to beat.