This 45% off Kindle Paperwhite bundle includes wireless headphones and Audible

If you need to read books and manuals for work or for training, or if you just like to read during your downtime, you'll want to check out this discounted Kindle bundle on Amazon. It's reduced by 45 percent and includes the latest Kindle Paperwhite, a pair POP Design on-ear wireless headphones, and three months of Audible.

See it now: Kindle Paperwhite bundle on Amazon

The e-reader is available in either 8GB or 32GB capacities, while the wireless headphones come with built-in features for controlling and listening to Kindle Audible and Audible Audiobooks. As for the Audible subscription, it will cost you $14.95 a month after the deal runs out. But, if you enjoy original audio series and podcasts, or like to listen to your ebooks as you read along, you might as well take advantage of this bargain and save about $45 on the included three-month trial.

The total cost is about $139 for the 8GB Kindle Paperwhite bundle, which is a $115 savings. If you get the 32GB Paperwhite bundle, you'll only pay out about $30 more, but it's still a great deal. You're saving between 40 percent to 45 percent percent, depending on the bundle.

In our review of the latest Paperwhite, we found the device brings that peace of mind and security of a waterproof e-reader -- at an affordable entry price. While you can read Kindle ebooks on many other devices, this distraction-free, single-purpose device gives you a focused reading experience with no interruptions, so you can focus on your book and and get work done with ease.

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and technology for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog. Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet earns commission from the products and services featured on this page.

