This Amazon Web Services training is an extra 15% off in our Christmas sale

Certification is key to moving forward in your IT career. And as the on-demand cloud computing tools from Amazon Web Services (AWS) have risen in popularity, it's become a standard skill expected from many employers.

Keeping on top of your certifications while managing your career can be difficult. This online learning bundle gives you the tools to learn how to secure seven different certifications.

Taught by the training team at KnowDirect, each of these seven exams starts with a comprehensive overview of the skills required to both pass the exam and effectively use AWS at the suggested level. AWS certifications begin with the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner (CLF-C01), and then move into Associate, Professional, and Specialty levels.

This bundle includes courses on AWS Solutions Architect (SAA-C02) and AWS Developer Associate (DVA-C01), and AWS SysOps Administrator (SOA-C02), Associate-level certifications, and delves into the speciality level with studies of AWS Certified Data Analytics (DAS-C01), AWS Certified Security (SCS-C01) and AWS Certified Advanced Networking (ANS-C00).

The courses explore database solutions in AWS, operational best practices, development and deployment, cybersecurity, and other relevant topics. Once you've studied the overview and skills, you then enter a simulated exam environment to practice and to test your knowledge.

With lifetime access, you'll be able to review lectures, experiment with AWS and apply practical knowledge, and retake the simulated exam until you're confident in your abilities and can take the real exam. The self-paced design allows you to study on your own time, with materials accessible from any phone or desktop with a modern browser. Achieving and maintaining certifications can be a complicated task for working IT professionals, so accessible training is ideal to boost your career.

