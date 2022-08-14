/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Deals

This NEWYES Smart Pen bundle can make virtually anyone be more efficient

This Smart Pen and LCD pad bundle lets save notes and drawings to the cloud immediately, so you won't have to waste paper anymore.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

There are all kinds of technological innovations that improve your productivity. But when it comes to note-taking, in most cases, we still use pen and paper just like we did 50 years ago. Wish there was a 21st-century option? Well, good news, there is. And it's discounted right now to only $151.05, so it's very affordable too.

ZDNet Recommends

The NEWYES Smart Pen and LCD Pad are ideal for business people, students, graphic designers, and anyone else who's ever put pen to paper. It eliminates the need for heavy paper notepads, and you won't have to transcribe your notes later, reducing paper waste and saving time for more critical projects

You use the Smart Pen like you would any other ballpoint. The difference is that this pen connects to your phone and records your movements to make digital copies of everything you write, print instantly, or draw. It also features handwriting recognition and Myscript technology, which can turn messy writing into easily readable text.

NEWYES Smart Pen & LCD Pad Bundle Set

 $151.05 at StackSocial

What's even better is that the pen is fully functional even when offline. Use this Smart Pen as you would usually, and it saves your work for you. Then, when you connect to your phone later, you can sync everything up. In addition, the pen can sense 360° of movement, the system lets you easily search for notes by keyword or tag, and it'll even save your notes to the cloud to always be available.

If you need to take notes for work, school, or any other purpose -- and dislike the inefficiency of paper and pen — then this is a great modern alternative. The package includes the NEWYES Smart Pen, an LCD pad, three notebooks, plus extra ink refills. And it's on sale for $151.05 for a limited time, making it an easy investment.

More Stackcommerce Deals

Show Comments

Related

A United Airlines pilot made a big speech to passengers. Not everyone will love it
screen-shot-2022-08-09-at-9-39-33-am.png

A United Airlines pilot made a big speech to passengers. Not everyone will love it

Business
Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight
iphone-charging.jpg

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

iPhone
Dear American Airlines customers, your pilot today is a United Airlines trainee
gettyimages-1155904758-american-airlines-dreamliner2.jpg

Dear American Airlines customers, your pilot today is a United Airlines trainee

Business