This paraffin wax bath relieves my aching hands and feet, and it's 35% off on Amazon
I have writer's hands. And, every once in a while, my fingers will remind me that I spend my days banging away at a keyboard.
Thankfully, my wife introduced me to a paraffin wax bath. I was hesitant, but when I dipped my right hand into the hot wax and pulled it out to dry, I was amazed at how the warmth made a serious dent in the pain.
No ibuprofen. Just hot wax.
The paraffin wax bath I purchased originally sold for $109.99 but it's now on sale, thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, for only $71.98. For anyone who suffers from the kind of finger ailments that I do, it's very much worth the price.
ZDNET Recommends
Karite Paraffin Wax Bath
If your fingers suffer from aches and pains, this paraffin wax bath can bring some much-needed relief.
The features of the Karite Paraffin Wax Bath include:
- 4000ml basin which can accommodate hands and feet (maybe not NBA-sized flippers).
- Quick wax melting (within 30 minutes of turning, on you're ready to dip).
- Smart temperature control (set the temperature or a timer and the wax is heated between 86-158 degrees).
- Includes heat insulating grid; 30 plastic glove liners for hands and 30 gloves for feet; two thermal mitts for hands and two for feet; one brush; one silicon scraper; and plenty of paraffin wax to get you started.
One word of warning: it's messy. You'll want to use the paraffin wax bath in a location that won't be sullied by bits of dried wax falling everywhere as you eventually peel it off.
Another caution: do not crank the heat up to the max for your first try, as it can get very hot. When I initially used the bath, I did just that and scalded my hand. If your skin is sensitive to heat, shoot for a midrange heat and go from there.
Speaking of which…here's how it works.
- Heat the wax until it's fully melted.
- Dip your hand into the basin a few times until they are fully coated.
- Pull your hand out.
- Carefully slip on one of the plastic glove liners and make sure to seal it to your wrist (to keep in the warmth).
- Enjoy the feeling of the heat as it soaks into your muscles and bones.
- When the heat has fully dissipated, peel off the glove and set about removing the wax from your hand.
- Clean up.
One thing to keep in mind is that you can reuse the wax. As you peel it off your hand, dump it right back into the basin, otherwise, you'll be buying wax more often than needed.
I've used this paraffin wax bath quite a bit and it never fails to bring my hands relief . This is especially so with the winter months coming. Come mid-November and I'll be breaking the wax bath out and dipping away.