This Python bootcamp is a great start to your coding odyssey

If you want to learn to code, start with Python.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

Every developer these days should have at least a few programming languages in their toolkit. But not all programming languages are equal, and it can be difficult to figure out what is best worth investing your time to learn. One language that isn't debatable? Python.

The world's most popular programming language earned that designation because it's relatively easy to learn, but it's also extremely scalable and has applications as diverse as GUIs and app development to machine learning and data science. The four-star-rated Ultimate Python Programmer's Bootcamp Bundle is a great start if you're ready to learn Python.

This six-course bundle serves as a great jumping-off point for Python and coding beginners alike. You'll get an easy introduction to Python, learning the fundamental elements like loops, data structures, functions, classes, and more. Then, you'll progress to solving basic programming tasks before progressing to more complicated ones. There's a course with 100 real-life problems to solve, teaching you how to fix bugs, build programs, make changes to improve existing code, and more.

The Ultimate Python Programmer's Bootcamp Bundle

$39 at ZDNet Academy

From there, you'll delve into some of the practical applications of Python. There's a course on Python in cybersecurity, helping you to discuss vulnerability analysis, security scanning, phishing protection, and more using Python. You'll learn how to install Django to utilize Python in web development and learn how to create websites from scratch. Eventually, you'll work towards building eight complete web apps to practice your coding skills and delve further into Python fundamentals and integrations like MongoDB. It's both a beginner's guide to the theory of Python and a practical guide to actually building your own projects.

Take the next step on your coding journey by learning Python. For a limited time, you can get The Ultimate Python Programmer's Bootcamp Bundle on sale for just $39.

