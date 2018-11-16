This T-Mobile Black Friday deal gets you a free Note 9 or Galaxy S9

When most people think about Black Friday, they think about deals from retailers such as Amazon or Walmart. But carriers usually also have savings opportunities available. T-Mobile, for instance, is offering a promo, called "Magenta Friday," where you can get a free Note 9 or Galaxy S9.

To help you figure out how it works, we've combed through the details and explained it all below.

T-Mobile Black Friday deal: How to get a free phone

T-Mobile's "Magenta Friday" deal offers a free phone (select models) when you add an additional line of service to your account and trade in an eligible old phone. The catch? The discount will be applied via monthly bill credits over the course of 24 to 36 months.

Alternatively, with this same deal, you can get up to $750 off certain phones -- when you add an additional line of service to your account and trade in an eligible old phone of yours.

Do you need a T-Mobile new line to get this deal?

You must already have one or more phone lines through T-Mobile, and you need to add an additional line of service to your account in order to take advantage of this deal.

Which phones can you get for free?

The phones you can get for free include:

The phones you can get $750 off include:

You can get other popular phones from the major brands up to $750 off, too. Or, you can get the T-Mobile REVVL 2 free and T-Mobile REVVL 2 Plus for only $84 with this deal. Again, the discount will be applied via monthly bill credits over the course of 24 to 36 months.

Which phones are eligible for trade-ins?

You'll need to trade in an eligible device in "good condition." Eligible devices vary depending on the phone you want to get for free or at a $750 savings. Generally, they range from the iPhone 6S or later, Galaxy S6 or later, Google Pixel, and Moto Z2 Play

You can check T-Mobile's Magenta Friday page for the full list of eligible devices.

How do the savings appear?

You'll see your savings in monthly bill credits spread out over 24 or 36 months.

When does this deal start?

This deal starts Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.

