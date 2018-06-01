Time to patch your Mac: macOS High Sierra 10.13.5 is out

Earlier this week Apple released iOS 11.4 for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, along with updates for tvOS and watchOS. Today sees the macOS High Sierra 10.13.5 update land, so it's now time to patch your Macs.

See also : iOS 11.4 tip: How to enable Messages in iCloud (and why you might want to keep this feature turned off)

Bug fixes aside (and there are a lot, including a large number of security patches), the tentpole feature of this release is Messages in iCloud.

Messages in iCloud syncs messages you receive through the Messages app across your devices, whether that be your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or now your Mac (sorry Apple Watch owners, you don't get this feature, and will most likely have to wait for watchOS 5).

One you've downloaded and installed macOS High Sierra 10.13.5, you'll need to manually activate Messages in iCloud:

Open Messages

In the menu bar, click Messages > Preferences

> Click Accounts

Click the checkbox next to Enable Messages in iCloud

Remember that you'll also need to activate this feature on all your iOS devices too.

Instructions on how to update macOS can be found here, and it's worth bearing in mind that the process can take a good chunk of time and will require a reboot.

See also: