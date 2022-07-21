Time to update all your Apple gadgets ASAP

Apple

Yesterday, Apple released a bumper pack of updates, with everything from iPhones and iPads to Apple Watches and even the Apple TV and the now defunct iPod Touch needing to be updated.

On the iPhone and iPad front, we get iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6. From the release notes, these might seem like minor updates that could be avoided.

After all, the release notes for iOS outline four patches:

TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward

Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available

Fixes an issue that may cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail

Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

Dig into the security notes, though, and it's a different story. Here we see over three dozen patches, making this pretty huge and important update.

Even the Apple Watch, which gets updated to watchOS 8.7, gets "improvements," as well as bug fixes and over two dozen important security updates.

For you Apple TV users, you get tvOS 15.6, which, along with over two dozen security updates, also comes with "general performance and stability improvements."

There are also slew of updates for MacOS too. Monterey is up to 12.5, Big Sur gets a bump up to 11.6.8, and there's a security update for Catalina users.

Oh, and there's also a Safari update that contains a whole raft of bug fixes.

Given the volume of security fixes here, it's highly recommended that you update your devices as soon as possible.