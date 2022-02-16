Train at your own pace to become a well-paid Java coder for only $40

StackCommerce

You don't need any tech knowledge or experience to start training for well-paid positions in the technology industry. All you need is the right collection of courses that are both well-curated and fairly priced.

You'll find what you need in The Complete 2022 Java Coder Bundle to earn coveted certifications that will kickstart a lucrative career. It's on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $1791).

When diving into its courses, consider beginning with the crowd favorite "Become a Junior Java Software Developer," which students have been very satisfied with, rating it 4.5/5 stars on average. It is a complete Java course designed specifically for beginners who want to start a career in software development. In 46 lectures across 6.5 hours, this course goes beyond just Java fundamentals. Instructor Tim Short brings more than 10 years of IT experience in both business delivery services and software development.

Courses like this make it easier to apply for over 100 jobs at once. Another great example of a course in this bundle is "Introduction to Java and Java Basics: Learn to Code the Right Way." Apache Maven is currently the industry standard for creating Java applications, and the course "Get Up & Running with Apache Maven" provides hands-on demonstrations for teaching beginners how it works.

On top of these educational courses, you can also use this bundle to turbocharge your career with Oracle certifications. Start with Oracle Certification Readiness: Mastering Java for Beginners & Experts and move on to Oracle Certification Prep Course: Become a Java Engineer, which will help you pass the Java SE 8 Programmer Exam and become an Oracle Certified Associate.

Don't pass up this chance to learn Java, Apache Maven, Oracle, and more, and get The Complete 2022 Java Coder Bundle today while it's on sale for only $39.99.