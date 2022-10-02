How to train to become a tech professional -- no experience necessary

StackCommerce

Given the current economic and job climate, you may be hoping to train for a new well-paid tech career or trying to advance more quickly in the one you already have. And now everyone from beginners to intermediate tech professionals can turbocharge their career path with The 2023 Professional CompTIA Exam Certification Prep Bundle.

CompTIA is a vendor-neutral organization that provides certifications respected by employers worldwide. So you can have the skills you learn validated by an exam which results in a certification that will make your resume stand out from your competitors. This bundle of eight courses trains you specifically to pass those exams.

In the two-hour "CompTIA ITF+ Fundamentals Exam Essentials", total novices will find an introduction to basic IT skills that can help you decide if a career in IT is even right for you. If so, you will get a more comprehensive course, also starting from scratch in the 10-hour "CompTIA A+, CompTIA A+ 220-1101, CompTIA A+ 220-1102 Prep Lab" and eight-hour "CompTIA A+ CompTIA A 220-1001 Exam & A+ Certification Prep".

All of those courses will teach you the basics of working with computer systems, including hardware and networks. You can access them whenever you have even short bits of time, on your computer, tablet, and even your phone. Passing the exams will certify your skills and then you can start applying for tech positions.

Once you are familiar with networking basics, you can move on to "TOTAL: CompTIA Network+ (N10-008)". After that, or if you're already at this level, you can start training for in-demand security positions with "CompTIA Security Plus (SY0-601) Course | CompTIA Security+" and "CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601) Complete Course & CompTIA Lab".

After qualifying for the Network+ and Security+ certifications, you can begin specializing in the elite ethical hacking field with "TOTAL: CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002)" and "CompTIA Pentest+ PT0-002 (Ethical Hacking) Complete Course", which was rated 4.8 stars out of 5 by former students.

That course is presented by Oak Academy, a group of tech experts who have developed online training to solve the "tech skills gap" issue. They specialize in up-to-date courses on the most in-demand skills, such as IT, coding, cybersecurity, game development, mobile, and app monetization.

Train at your own pace to become a certified tech professional, get The 2023 Professional CompTIA Exam Certification Prep Bundle today while it's on sale for only $34.99.