Get a refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 for $200

Modern smartphones let us listen to audiobooks, stream TV shows, check our email, and more. However, some activities simply require a proper computer. But when those times aren't enough to warrant carrying even an extra four pounds of machinery, the solution is an ultralight notebook. And if you're shopping for a laptop, you may as well get one with an excellent screen to display your content beautifully.

The only problem is that a brand new ultralight Windows notebook with a great screen can be pretty pricey. Instead, consider shopping refurbished. For example, this Microsoft Surface 3 from 2015, which we gave a solid 8 out of 10. It weighs just 1.37 pounds and delivers up to 10 hours of video with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of fast SSD storage. You're getting the same quality features for less than you'd have paid when it was new.

This Surface 3 can handle most of your computing needs, from working to watching a movie, playing games to browsing the web, or just listening to your favorite tunes. But no matter what you're doing, you can be sure that everything from HD movies to your most-used apps will look fabulous on the 10.8-inch 1080p display.

Speaking of which, the screen offers 10-point multi-touch functionality. And the Surface's stand supports both portrait and landscape modes, so comfortably navigating your screen is a breeze. Plus, the laptop features the familiar Windows button, a mic for calls or recordings, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, stereo speakers with Dolby, a 3.5MP front camera, and an 8MP rear camera. You'll have all the ports you need, as well: a full-size USB 3.0 port, headset jack, mini display port, microSD card reader, and micro USB charging port.

If you need an ultralight Windows 10 device and don't want to blow your budget, get this refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 today for only $199.99 -- that's 13% off.