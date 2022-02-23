Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Train to turbocharge your career or start a new one with Microsoft Office for only $30

Although MS Office can be honed for raises and promotions once you reach a certain level, this bundle also includes app development and SQL -- no experience required.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

You might be surprised how even intermediate clerical skills can be worth a raise or promotion, and probably stunned at just how elite some of the MS Office programs are. Best of all, you can acquire those skills in The 2022 Premium Microsoft Office Training Certification Bundle for only $29.99.

Even if you're fairly adept at MS Word, you can save yourself a great deal of time and effort learning exactly how to deal with those little gremlins who mess up your tables and bullet lists. While complete novices can reach an intermediate level within just a few hours with "Microsoft Word 365."

The same goes for "PowerPoint From Beginner To Advanced Level" and "Microsoft Access: Beginner To Advanced," which is a crowd favorite with a 4.7 out of 5 stars rating. It's taught by Earn and Excel, a group of highly experienced professionals in North America and the UK who have created easily digestible courses based on their decades of skills and experience.

If you have Excel basics, you can level up with "Microsoft Excel: Data Analysis with Pivot Tables". However, most of the other classes in this bundle require no previous experience. You can efficiently communicate with others once you've mastered "Microsoft 365 Teams" and save your company significant expenses with what you'll learn in "Microsoft Publisher 365."

You can also save yourself a great deal of time and effort by organizing both work and personal information. Learn how in "Microsoft OneNote: Beginner to Advanced". But if you want to really turbocharge your career path, check out the next few courses. The "Microsoft Power Apps" course teaches you to create apps without coding, focusing on SharePoint, which you can learn in "Microsoft SharePoint."

The 2022 Premium Microsoft Office Training Certification Bundle

$29.99 at ZDNet Academy

"Big Business Values Big Data" and "Microsoft Power BI - The Complete Masterclass" will turn you into an expert on business intelligence. And you can get started as a Junior Database Administrator or Database Developer just with what you learn starting from scratch in "Microsoft SQL Server Development for Everyone!"

You get lifetime access to these classes, which means you may be online more. So remember to protect yourself with a powerful VPN.

Don't pass up this opportunity to learn skills to advance your career or allow you to switch to a better one. Get The 2022 Premium Microsoft Office Training Certification Bundle today while it's available for only $29.99.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related