Train to turbocharge your career or start a new one with Microsoft Office for only $30

StackCommerce

You might be surprised how even intermediate clerical skills can be worth a raise or promotion, and probably stunned at just how elite some of the MS Office programs are. Best of all, you can acquire those skills in The 2022 Premium Microsoft Office Training Certification Bundle for only $29.99.

Even if you're fairly adept at MS Word, you can save yourself a great deal of time and effort learning exactly how to deal with those little gremlins who mess up your tables and bullet lists. While complete novices can reach an intermediate level within just a few hours with "Microsoft Word 365."

The same goes for "PowerPoint From Beginner To Advanced Level" and "Microsoft Access: Beginner To Advanced," which is a crowd favorite with a 4.7 out of 5 stars rating. It's taught by Earn and Excel, a group of highly experienced professionals in North America and the UK who have created easily digestible courses based on their decades of skills and experience.

If you have Excel basics, you can level up with "Microsoft Excel: Data Analysis with Pivot Tables". However, most of the other classes in this bundle require no previous experience. You can efficiently communicate with others once you've mastered "Microsoft 365 Teams" and save your company significant expenses with what you'll learn in "Microsoft Publisher 365."

You can also save yourself a great deal of time and effort by organizing both work and personal information. Learn how in "Microsoft OneNote: Beginner to Advanced". But if you want to really turbocharge your career path, check out the next few courses. The "Microsoft Power Apps" course teaches you to create apps without coding, focusing on SharePoint, which you can learn in "Microsoft SharePoint."

"Big Business Values Big Data" and "Microsoft Power BI - The Complete Masterclass" will turn you into an expert on business intelligence. And you can get started as a Junior Database Administrator or Database Developer just with what you learn starting from scratch in "Microsoft SQL Server Development for Everyone!"

You get lifetime access to these classes, which means you may be online more. So remember to protect yourself with a powerful VPN.

Don't pass up this opportunity to learn skills to advance your career or allow you to switch to a better one. Get The 2022 Premium Microsoft Office Training Certification Bundle today while it's available for only $29.99.