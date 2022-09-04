Turbocharge your IT career with cybersecurity skills for just $50

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Moving up the career ladder can take years if you only develop new skills while on the job. In the tech industry, it's easier to acquire new skills on your own, so you can advance at your own pace. Right now, you can turbocharge your budding IT career by specializing in lucrative cybersecurity positions with the skills covered in the Complete 2022 PenTest and Ethical Hacking Bundle.
Presented by ITProTV, an online learning destination that offers engaging content in a talk-show format, these courses can teach you the skills cybersecurity professionals use to combat threats every day. If you have limited IT experience, then you only need basic system administration or help desk experience to start the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) v11 course. It's a student favorite, evidenced by its five-star rating. It covers all the latest commercial-level tools, techniques, and methods for legal hacking.
Not only is this course collection currently on sale for just $49, but you can save even more this Labor Day if you combine it with two or more items in our Your Bundle, Your Way collection.
But if you already have networking skills, Hands-On Hacking teaches you basic hacking techniques, network penetration, and vulnerability testing. Basic IT skills are required for Practical PenTesting, which covers professional pen testing and hacking with Kali Linux. The Penetration Testing course demonstrates common methods pen-testers use to perform a security audit.
The CertNexus CyberSec First Responder (CFR-310) course explains how to classify common targets to analyze threat landscapes. You'll need at least two years of technical hands-on IT experience, plus CompTIA certifications CompTIA A+, Network+, and Security+, before taking CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002).
