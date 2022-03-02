Turbocharge your design and photo editing tasks for $80 with Pixlr Premium

StackCommerce

If you create or edit images for a living, then you're probably aware of the many photo editing tools available on the market. But not all are made equal, and many aren't easy to use. Pixlr Premium, however, uses AI to take the headache out of the artistic process for beautiful results.

A cloud-based platform, Pixlr provides a suite of image editing utilities and tools that include a photo-sharing service and several photo editors. It can perform a range of editing tasks and will work on any device, so you can create stunning designs and edit photos on your desktop, phone, laptop and portable monitor.

Pixlr uses a native document format, PXZ, but it is also compatible with various image formats, such as PNG, JPEG, GIF, PSD (Photoshop Document) and WEBP. This premium subscription is ad-free, and all future updates to the platform are included.

In addition to 7,000 extra icons and stickers, 5,000 decorative texts and 3,000 extra overlays, Pixlr Premium offers many other valuable features. For example, Pixlr X makes it easy to edit photos and design templates with drag-and-drop, while Pixlr E provides an advanced design maker and photo editor.

Of course, you can apply filters and effects with a few easy clicks, and there are pre-made templates for collages built-in. But there are also presets for professional-looking animations, and one tool powered by artificial intelligence allows you to instantly remove backgrounds with a single click. Pixlr also includes thousands of design templates for brochures, IG stories, YouTube banners and more.

New templates were recently added, along with 18,000 new assets and additional tools, such as a Batch Upload function that allows users to edit up to 50 images at a time. There is also a brush feature for creating hand-drawn effects, a Heal tool to remove unwanted objects from pictures and an Animation feature that allows users to include movement in edits. Pixlr now supports image resolutions up to 8196 x 8196, as well.

It's not surprising that Pixlr Premium has earned a rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 on G2 with such a multitude of productivity-boosting features.

Don't miss this chance to score a complete photo editing suite at a discount. Get a Pixlr Premium: 2-Yr Subscription today while it's on sale for just $79.