Turn your photos into sophisticated HDR images quickly and easily for just $50

Whether you're snapping selfies with your phone or taking stunning aerial shots with one of those amazing two-for-one drones, you are very likely going to have to do at least a little editing. And if you want your photos to have that extra special professional touch, then jump on this bargain for the Everimaging 3-in-1 Photographer's Bundle for Windows.

HDR Darkroom 3 allows you to easily produce professional-looking HDR results with 16 styles for lots of editing options. Make your images look more artistic, realistic or even futuristic. You can even create and save your own customized styles. It includes both local and global tone mapping, ghost reduction and alignment technologies, plus almost all HDR Darkroom 3 processing controls are real-time, so they are some of the fastest on the market.

Like other users, Peter Davies rated it 5 stars, saying, "HDR Darkroom 3 is designed to minimize the work in producing sophisticated-looking HDR images. It makes the HDR imaging workflow easy."

No need to use pricey photo editing software or hire makeup artists for your selfies, either, even though it stands to reason that they won't all be perfect. Beautune can soften your skin, subtly reshape your features, precisely add makeup exactly where you need it and much more. Best of all, it's got a quick and intuitive interface.

Get an incredible instant makeover with just one tap, remove lines, dark circles, red-eye, zits and other imperfections. Change lip colors, whiten teeth, brighten and enlarge your eyes. Mix and match frames, vignettes and selected effects for a more attractive portrait photo.

Once you're done editing your photos, you can add an extra dollop of sophistication with Photo Effect Studio Pro, which offers almost 100 different effects and over 30 frames that can be used in an unlimited number of combinations. You get fine-tuning in many levels, including saturation, brightness, exposure, curve adjustment, rotation and more. Color and textures can be freely mixed.

Don't miss this chance to make your photo editing look professional. Get the Everimaging 3-in-1 Photographer's Bundle for Windows while it's on sale for just $49.99.

