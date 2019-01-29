Verizon says its 'laser focused' on 5G after solid Q4 adjusted earnings

Verizon

Verizon reported better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings as it added 1.2 million retail postpaid customers as it preps for a broad 5G network rollout. Revenue, however, fell short of expectations.

The company reported fourth quarter earnings of 47 cents a share on revenue of $34.3 billion, up 1 percent from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings, which exclude fourth quarter charges of a goodwill writedown of Verizon Media of $4.6 billion, pensions and acquisition and integration charges, were $1.12 a share.

Wall Street was looking for non-GAAP earnings of $1.09 a share on revenue of $34.44 billion.

Verizon has been focused on a revamp that revolves around more focus and 5G. The company had previous acquired AOL and Yahoo to bulk up its advertising revenue and expand into media. Verizon restructured Verizon Media and offered buyout packages elsewhere in the company.

CEO Hans Vestberg said Verizon is "laser focused on delivering customers a best-in-class and game-changing experience on our networks."

For 2018, Verizon reported earnings of $3.76 a share, or $4.71 on a non-GAAP basis, on revenue $130.9 billion. Verizon said 2019 earnings on an adjusted basis will be similar to 2018 with revenue growth in the low single digits.

By the numbers: